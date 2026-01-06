Solos launches AirGo V2 smart glasses with upgraded 16MP camera, live video and multimodal AI

Smart glasses outfit Solos has just pulled the wraps off its latest face tech, and they sound like the most “real world” attempt yet at making wearable AI feel genuinely useful, not just a gimmick.

Unveiled at the CES 2026 tech show in Las vegas, the fresh model goes by the name of Solos AirGo V2, and builds on the brand’s modular AirGo platform. However, the most notable upgrade is the glasses'camera, which now boasts a 16MP ultra-slim setup that’s designed to capture high-res photos and Full HD video, even while you’re moving around, thanks to electronic image stabilisation (EIS).

Solos is also pitching low-power Wi-Fi for live video streaming, so you can broadcast what you’re seeing without the glasses guzzling battery like mad.

Real time AI

The other real interesting thing about this face wearable is how Solos is blending the camera with a layer of AI. Powered by SolosChat 3.0, AirGo V2 supports “multimodal” AI across image, video, audio and text. In Layman terms, that basically means you can ask questions about what you’re looking at, translate text, identify objects, and get quick context without pulling your phone out every 10 seconds.

Solos says it can connect with major AI systems including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and DeepSeek, and the interaction model sounds very much like what you'd want from a gadget like this. It sports wake-up-word activation, an (apparently) natural back-and-forth conversation, and automatic power on and off.

On the hardware side, Solos says you can expect improved directional audio with minimal sound leakage, a swappable battery for longer days, and its SmartHinge modular design that lets you swap frame fronts depending on the look you want, the activity you’re doing, or how “camera obvious” you want the glasses to be.

The Solos AirGo V2 are available now from Solosglasses.com starting at $299, which is about £220 in the UK, although there is no word when (or if) they'll be launched on this side of the pond yet.

(Image credit: Solos)

More useful than gimmicky

Alongside the new glasses, Solos is making a bigger deal out of its AirGo SDK ecosystem for 2026, with the aim of getting partners building useful stuff directly on the platform. It is less “here’s our product” and more “here’s the foundation you can build on”, which is probably where smart glasses need to go if they don't want to be known as just another novelty.

Alongside the smart glasses, Solos also previewed a new portable charging case at CES 2026 with a 1100mAh battery. The neat thing about this is that it's been designed around the same SmartHinge modular idea, so you can swap battery temples while charging and stretch usage across multiple days. That case is due in spring/summer 2026, with pricing still to be confirmed.