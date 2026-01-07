There's another Ray-Ban rival in the smart glasses space and it's hitting the ground running

Quick Summary Popular projector brand, XGIMI, has announced a new range of smart glasses. Called Memomind, there are three pairs already in the brand's range.

If you've ever looked at getting a projector, you're probably aware of the brand XGIMI. Over the past few years, the brand has announced itself as a solid pick in that arena – and now it looks set to break into another.

At CES 2026, the brand has unveiled a new sub-brand called Memomind, which is going to act as its division for smart glasses. The brand is hitting the ground running, too, with no less than three models ready to hit shelves.

That includes the Memo One, which is the flagship of the range. That features integrated speakers and a dual-eye display, allowing for a fully interactive experience.

It's a step beyond the likes of the Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses, by the sounds of it, with an experience more akin to something out of science fiction. It's exactly where this space has been headed, and it's exciting to have another player in the game.

If that's too much for you, though, fear not. The second pair in the Memomind range is called the Memo Air Display, and is designed as a more stripped-back option. This only uses a single-eye display, which keeps the look and feel of traditional glasses while still providing essential, extra information.

(Image credit: Memomind)

The brand has also confirmed that a third pair of glasses are in the works, and that those are designed to feel even closer to normal glasses. There's no word on specs or availability for those, though, so we'll just have to keep our eyes peeled.

The range makes use of a multi-LLM operating system, which draws on the power of all sorts of different AI models for different tasks. That includes OpenAI, Azure and Qwen, which can be selected for use depending on their relevance to the task at hand.

Pricing is currently unconfirmed, though they're set to start from US$599 (approx. £440 / €510 / AU$889) which seems to be about the going rate for this new generation of smart glasses.