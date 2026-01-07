There's huge news on the Meta Ray-Ban Display smart glasses and none of it's good

Quick Summary There's bad news if you're looking for a pair of the Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses. The model looks unlikely to come to markets outside of the USA for the time being.

A few months ago, we saw the Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses for the first time. And, at the time, our reviewer said that they "felt like the start of something huge."

It's not hard to see why, either. Take the immensely popular Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses, but this time throw a display into one of the eyepieces. The result is like something from a sci-fi movie, and certainly captured the attention of the people.

Unfortunately, it's not going to get very far. As reported by Gizmodo, the brand has announced that the Display Glasses aren't going to make it outside of the USA, at least for the time being.

The full statement said, "Meta is pausing Meta Ray-Ban Display’s international expansion to the UK, France, Italy, and Canada due to an overwhelming amount of interest in the US and limited inventory. Meta will continue to focus on fulfilling orders in the US while it re-evaluates international availability.”

That's a massive shame for anyone who doesn't happen to find themselves in that country. The release suggests that the model has become a victim of its own success, though that's unlikely to quell the frustrations of those who have been patiently waiting to get their hands on one.

The only sliver of a bright side is that the wording of the statement isn't definite. The brand specifically use the word "pausing", which suggests that it's not never, just not now.

Still, Meta won't want to hang around for long. While they definitely have the benefit of being one of the first brands in this space, more and more new arrivals are cropping up every day, and will be poised to steal any possible customers who are left out in the rain by this announcement.

We saw Memomind, a new offshoot of XGIMI, arrive just yesterday, with many others readying similar devices.