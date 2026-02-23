Pebble confirms shipping delay for new watches as production timeline slips

Pebble has confirmed that its upcoming devices, including the Pebble Time 2, Pebble Round 2 and the Index 01, will ship later than originally expected, according to a detailed update published on the company’s official blog.

In the post, Pebble boss Eric Migicovsky outlined both manufacturing hurdles and ongoing software work, giving backers and prospective buyers a clearer picture of where the long-awaited revival currently stands.

"If your watch had an initial date of December, it should arrive in April, and if your initial date was April, it should arrive in June," Migicovsky clarified in the blog.

"These dates and estimates are ALL subject to change," he added. If we run into a problem, production shuts down until we fix it. Delays can and most likely will happen."

A brand with a cult following

For many wearable fans, Pebble remains one of the most influential smartwatch makers of the early 2010s.

Its e-paper displays, multi-day battery life and simple notification-first approach helped define the category before the Apple Watch era took hold.

After the company shut down in 2016 and its assets were acquired by Fitbit, the Pebble name largely disappeared, but its community persevered under the Rebble banner.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Then, last July, Google/Fitbit made Pebble's original source code publicly available, and Migicovsky wasted no time in relaunching his brand under the new name Core Devices.

The current revival aims to tap into that nostalgia while updating the formula for a modern market dominated by feature-packed health watches.

Software still evolving

Alongside hardware progress, Pebble highlighted continued work on the software experience powering the new devices.

Core features (no pun intended), stability and ecosystem support are still being refined, suggesting the extra time is also being used to polish the user experience.

(Image credit: Pebble)

The delay highlights the challenge of relaunching a beloved tech brand in a vastly different wearable landscape.

Today’s market is defined by advanced health sensors, AMOLED displays and increasingly AI-driven insights, leaving Pebble to carve out a niche centred on simplicity, battery life and usability.

For now, the company’s message is one of steady progress rather than imminent release.

While the revised timeline may test the patience of fans eager for a modern Pebble, the update suggests the comeback remains firmly on track.

[via rePebble blog, Notebookcheck]