Apple Watch Ultra 4 could strengthen Apple’s grip on adventure wearables

Fresh rumours suggest that the Apple Watch Ultra 4 could land as early as September, bringing with it a notable overhaul to the most rugged Apple Watch.

This might also be the time we first get to see the updated Apple AirPods Pro 3, equipped with infrared cameras, not to mention the potential smart glasses and pendants the company is supposed to be working on.

According to a new report, the next-generation Ultra is expected to debut alongside Apple’s usual autumn hardware lineup.

While a dramatic redesign isn’t on the cards, the upgrades under the hood could be more substantial than they first appear.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

The report suggests Apple may double the number of sensor elements inside the Ultra 4 compared to the Apple Watch Ultra 3, potentially improving the accuracy of health tracking and environmental readings.

For a smartwatch that already positions itself as the go-to option for endurance athletes, divers and outdoor adventurers, incremental gains in precision could be a meaningful step forward.

The return of Touch ID

References discovered in Apple-related code reportedly hint at biometric authentication built into a hardware control, possibly the side button, Digital Crown or Action button.

If accurate, that would mark a notable shift for the company, which has relied exclusively on passcodes and wrist detection for authentication on its wearables.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Integrated fingerprint recognition could make Apple Pay and secure app access more seamless on the Ultra.

Performance and efficiency upgrades are also expected, with a new-generation S-series chip likely powering the device.

Improved battery management could potentially extend endurance beyond the 'multi-day' life seen on current Ultra models.

Glucose tracking remains on the horizon

One feature that reportedly won’t make the cut, however, is non-invasive blood glucose monitoring.

Despite years of rumours and patent filings, the report suggests this breakthrough health metric remains in development rather than ready for commercial release.

Garmin is said to be working on a version of this tech, but given the rumours, wider adoption may still be a few years away.

For now, it appears the Apple Watch Ultra 4 will focus on refinement over reinvention.

If the rumours prove accurate, this year’s update could once again be about quietly strengthening the Ultra’s position as Apple’s most capable wearable, rather than a full revamp.

With September still months away, expect the rumour mill to spin faster as launch season approaches.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is currently £50 off at EE in all colourways, selling for £699.

[via Business Standard]