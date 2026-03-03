Apple Watch Ultra 4 could strengthen Apple’s grip on adventure wearables
Rumours point to a smarter, more efficient Ultra arriving this September
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Fresh rumours suggest that the Apple Watch Ultra 4 could land as early as September, bringing with it a notable overhaul to the most rugged Apple Watch.
This might also be the time we first get to see the updated Apple AirPods Pro 3, equipped with infrared cameras, not to mention the potential smart glasses and pendants the company is supposed to be working on.
According to a new report, the next-generation Ultra is expected to debut alongside Apple’s usual autumn hardware lineup.
While a dramatic redesign isn’t on the cards, the upgrades under the hood could be more substantial than they first appear.
The report suggests Apple may double the number of sensor elements inside the Ultra 4 compared to the Apple Watch Ultra 3, potentially improving the accuracy of health tracking and environmental readings.
For a smartwatch that already positions itself as the go-to option for endurance athletes, divers and outdoor adventurers, incremental gains in precision could be a meaningful step forward.
The return of Touch ID
References discovered in Apple-related code reportedly hint at biometric authentication built into a hardware control, possibly the side button, Digital Crown or Action button.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
If accurate, that would mark a notable shift for the company, which has relied exclusively on passcodes and wrist detection for authentication on its wearables.
Integrated fingerprint recognition could make Apple Pay and secure app access more seamless on the Ultra.
Performance and efficiency upgrades are also expected, with a new-generation S-series chip likely powering the device.
Improved battery management could potentially extend endurance beyond the 'multi-day' life seen on current Ultra models.
Glucose tracking remains on the horizon
One feature that reportedly won’t make the cut, however, is non-invasive blood glucose monitoring.
Despite years of rumours and patent filings, the report suggests this breakthrough health metric remains in development rather than ready for commercial release.
Garmin is said to be working on a version of this tech, but given the rumours, wider adoption may still be a few years away.
For now, it appears the Apple Watch Ultra 4 will focus on refinement over reinvention.
If the rumours prove accurate, this year’s update could once again be about quietly strengthening the Ultra’s position as Apple’s most capable wearable, rather than a full revamp.
With September still months away, expect the rumour mill to spin faster as launch season approaches.
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is currently £50 off at EE in all colourways, selling for £699.
[via Business Standard]
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.