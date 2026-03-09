Xbox Game Pass gets arguably the greatest sci-fi RPG of all time – and you don't even need Ultimate

Quick Summary It's mind-boggling to think but Cyberpunk 2077 has never been available on Xbox Game Pass before, but as they day, better late than never. The superb sci-fi RPG is finally available for free to Xbox Game Pass Premium and Ultimate members from 10 March, as well as through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

While it had a rocky start on its launch in 2020, mired in a sea of bugs and performance issues, Cyberpunk 2077 has grown into arguably the best sci-fi RPG of all time. It's certainly right up there with the likes of Fallout: New Vegas, Mass Effect 2, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

It's six years-old but feels as fresh today, and even looks better than most of its peers, with or without ray tracing switched on. I've played it through twice already, and have started a third run recently. It really is that good.

Cyberpunk 2077 — Next-Gen Update Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Now you can find out why for yourself, as it's coming to Xbox Game Pass for Premium and Ultimate members to play at no extra cost. And you don't have too long to wait – less than a day, in fact.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on Game Pass from tomorrow 10 March for Xbox Series X, Series S and Xbox One owners, as well as through Xbox Cloud Gaming across supported platforms.

You don't get the superb DLC Phantom Liberty, but once you've finished the main adventure (which takes anywhere up to 100 hours, if you want to complete all the side missions too), you'll likely be happy to cough up a bit extra for that, too.

Also available on Xbox Game Pass in March 2026

Certainly, you're getting your subscription money's worth this month, with the stunning Hollow Knight: Silksong also being added for Premium members this week – from 12 March. Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers have already had the pleasure to play it as part of their memberships.

EA Sports F1 25 was added on 4 March too, for Ultimate and PC Game Pass members as part of EA Play, which is included. While the day one release of Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf is also available to download now.

The other titles to be available in the first half of March – either already in the catalogue or to be added soon – are To a T, Construction Simulator, and DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party.

It's worth noting that there are several games leaving Xbox Game Pass as well, with the following being removed from 15 March: Bratz Rhythm & Style, Enter the Gungeon, F1 23, He is Coming, Lightyear Frontier, and Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island.

If you haven't played any of those yet, you only have a few more days left.