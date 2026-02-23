3 best new Netflix and Prime Video additions for a mid-week binge (Feb. 24-27)

I've been saying for quite a while that there's no such thing as a quiet week in the world of streaming. That's almost always true but, in fairness, this week looks like it's one of the slower ones that Netflix has had in a while, with just a couple of original additions – albeit one of them is fairly huge.

So, if you're lucky enough to have access to both Netflix and one of its biggest rivals, Prime Video, then I've done some digging to find the three big arrivals you should care about this week. If you're a fan of sinking into a midweek streaming binge, you're in the right place.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 8

Formula 1: Drive to Survive - Season 8 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 27 February on Netflix

There are plenty of analysts out there who'll tell you that Drive to Survive is the single biggest variable in the explosive rise in Formula 1's popularity over the last decade or so. Netflix's documentary series gives viewers an inside look at how each season unfolded soon after it ends, with access to drivers that other sports can only dream of.

The eighth season will tell the story of how Lando Norris came from behind to win his first championship, the woes of Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, and the explosive departure of Christian Horner from Red Bull. Expect fireworks and tense moments, and plenty of interesting insights into the paddock's real atmosphere.

The Bluff

The Bluff - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 25 February on Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video isn't letting Netflix have all the fun this week, and its biggest launch is a really silly-looking (in the best way) pirate romp starring Karl Urban and Priyanka Chopra. The latter plays a mother who seems to have put her piratical days behind her before she's tracked down by Urban's vengeful captain.

That's going to make for a whole heap of surprisingly bloody and vicious fight scenes, clearly, and plenty of people have pointed out that this actually looks for all the world like it might be John Wick in the Caribbean. That's quite a potent combination, potentially, so we'll be seated to watch it when it's out.

The Gray House

The Gray House | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 26 February on Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video's other major addition this week is a series that takes a really interesting look at a slice of American history that shouldn't be forgotten. The Gray House is set during the American Civil War, and takes a look at how the Underground Railroad had more uses than just safely ferrying fugitive slaves to safety.

Its characters, a group of driven women, turn their local branches of the Railroad into an intelligence network, passing vital information to allies in ways that might change the whole course of the war. This whole series arrives at once on release day, so it's ideal for fans of historical dramas who need a new binge option in their life.