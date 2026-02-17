3 best Prime Video additions for mid-week binge-watching (Feb. 17-20)

Prime Video is one of the largest and best streaming services on the market, it's fair to say, especially since so many people get it as a bonus with their Amazon Prime membership and therefore get more utility from their subscription than from streaming alone.

That said, streaming is the point of this part of Amazon's empire, and that means it has to constantly keep stoking things up with new additions and viewing options for people at home. If you're sat wondering whether anything new is in the pipeline this week, I've done the research to find the three new additions to be aware of on Prime Video.

56 Days

56 Days - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 18 February

The main dramatic arrival for Prime Video this week is 56 Days, and it looks like it might have chosen a good time to start, given the ongoing box office success of Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights. This is an erotic thriller of the sort that arguably doesn't get made nearly so often any more.

It shows us a whirlwind romance between two relative strangers, but then starts to peel back the layers when their two-month fling ends with a decomposing and unidentifiable body in a bathtub. Who's the victim? Who's the murderer? Those two huge questions are both in the frame in this fun-looking new series.

UEFA Champions League: Benfica v Real Madrid

Arsenal's strikers ON FIRE 🔥 | Inter v Arsenal | UEFA Champions League Highlights 🎥 - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: 17 February

Prime Video's foray into football has been a pretty major gamble, but the fact that it gets to have its pick of each Tuesday's matchday of games in the Champions League means it's almost guaranteed to get a really juicy match each week.

This time around it's picked the immediate rematch between Jose Mourinho's Benfica and Spanish giants Real Madrid. Benfica shocked Madrid with a last-second goal from their goalkeeper's head to stay in the competition last matchday, and their reward is to play the most decorated team in the competition's history again, twice – what fun.

Live NBA: Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks

Who Wins the East? Biggest Questions After NBA All-Star Break | NBA on Prime - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: 19 February

If you prefer your sports ball to be more orange, rubbery and North American, then the NBA is a pretty major alternative to the football that might well attract you more. Prime Video has a more long-standing presence in basketball broadcasting, and the crowded nature of the fixture list means there are loads of games coming up.

This midweek, you'll probably be best off tuning into this matchup between the Knicks and Pistons, in a game that's sure to involve plenty of three-pointers, rebounds and hopefully a dunk or two. Okay, look, I don't really watch basketball – but you might find it turns into your new obsession if you use your Prime Video membership to get a taste.