All Amazon Prime members can download this hugely underrated game for free – here's how to claim yours

Quick Summary Amazon is giving away 10 PC games to Prime members this month, including the underrated first-person shooter, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. This is available for all Prime subscribers to download now. Other games will arrive throughout February.

Amazon Prime members have been spoiled with freebies in recent times, including longer trial periods for Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited. However, gamers are seemingly spoiled the most, with a whole tonne of games available each month at no extra cost.

That's either through Luna – Amazon's cloud gaming platform that can be played on a TV without the need for a games console – or its collection of completely free PC games offered via Prime Gaming.

The latter is updated regularly too, so there's always something to download. And they work across laptops, desktop PCs and even PC gaming handhelds, giving you plenty of options to play them. What's more, unlike some other game services, once you've claimed your Prime Gaming titles, they are yours to keep.

This month has a particularly neat selection, with a couple of February titles available to download now. And the headliner is a first-person shooter that I believe has been criminally overlooked by many.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a spinoff of the Borderlands series. Tiny Tina herself was first introduced in Borderlands 2 as a bomb-toting teenager, and in this dedicated game, the action switches to a fantasy setting as she takes you through a tabletop role-playing game-style experience.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It's just as crazy as the Borderlands games – more so, perhaps. And it looks and feels great, with plenty of weapons to loot and use. It's also genuinely funny at times, and keeps that cell-shaded comic book-like graphical style of which the series is synonymous.

It's well worth a play therefore, especially for free.

How to download your free Amazon Prime games

Alongside Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, the Amazon Luna downloads also include Dread Templar, Hexguardian, Around the World: Travel to Brazil Collector’s Edition, Ambition: A Minuet in Power, Captain Blood, Meganoid, Rebel Galaxy Outlaw, Total War: Attila, and Tavern Talk.

They'll be available across the month, with one or two titles dropping each week. Tiny Tina's is already available now.

To claim them you need to head to the Amazon Luna page for your region, find the game and hit "Claim Game".

More often than not, this will take you to a digital game store to redeem, of which you'll need to be a free member. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, for example, is redeemable via the Epic Games Store, although if you've linked your Amazon and Epic accounts, it should allow you to claim it without having to leave Luna.

Other stores involved include GOG and Amazon itself.

It's worth also noting that the Amazon Luna cloud gaming service has some amazing games available now too, including Alan Wake Remastered and Alan Wake 2. These are streamed to a supported device, such as a Fire TV Stick, select Smart TV, or mobile. You only need a controller to play.