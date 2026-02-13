All Amazon Prime members can download this hugely underrated game for free – here's how to claim yours
Prime members get one of the most interesting shooters in modern times, without having to pay a penny
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Quick Summary
Amazon is giving away 10 PC games to Prime members this month, including the underrated first-person shooter, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.
This is available for all Prime subscribers to download now. Other games will arrive throughout February.
Amazon Prime members have been spoiled with freebies in recent times, including longer trial periods for Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited. However, gamers are seemingly spoiled the most, with a whole tonne of games available each month at no extra cost.
That's either through Luna – Amazon's cloud gaming platform that can be played on a TV without the need for a games console – or its collection of completely free PC games offered via Prime Gaming.
The latter is updated regularly too, so there's always something to download. And they work across laptops, desktop PCs and even PC gaming handhelds, giving you plenty of options to play them. What's more, unlike some other game services, once you've claimed your Prime Gaming titles, they are yours to keep.
This month has a particularly neat selection, with a couple of February titles available to download now. And the headliner is a first-person shooter that I believe has been criminally overlooked by many.
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a spinoff of the Borderlands series. Tiny Tina herself was first introduced in Borderlands 2 as a bomb-toting teenager, and in this dedicated game, the action switches to a fantasy setting as she takes you through a tabletop role-playing game-style experience.
It's just as crazy as the Borderlands games – more so, perhaps. And it looks and feels great, with plenty of weapons to loot and use. It's also genuinely funny at times, and keeps that cell-shaded comic book-like graphical style of which the series is synonymous.
It's well worth a play therefore, especially for free.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
How to download your free Amazon Prime games
Alongside Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, the Amazon Luna downloads also include Dread Templar, Hexguardian, Around the World: Travel to Brazil Collector’s Edition, Ambition: A Minuet in Power, Captain Blood, Meganoid, Rebel Galaxy Outlaw, Total War: Attila, and Tavern Talk.
They'll be available across the month, with one or two titles dropping each week. Tiny Tina's is already available now.
To claim them you need to head to the Amazon Luna page for your region, find the game and hit "Claim Game".
More often than not, this will take you to a digital game store to redeem, of which you'll need to be a free member. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, for example, is redeemable via the Epic Games Store, although if you've linked your Amazon and Epic accounts, it should allow you to claim it without having to leave Luna.
Other stores involved include GOG and Amazon itself.
It's worth also noting that the Amazon Luna cloud gaming service has some amazing games available now too, including Alan Wake Remastered and Alan Wake 2. These are streamed to a supported device, such as a Fire TV Stick, select Smart TV, or mobile. You only need a controller to play.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.