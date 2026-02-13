This new Fire TV Stick app brings a high-end PC gaming rig into your home for free

Quick Summary Nvidia GeForce Now is available on Amazon Fire TV Sticks, with the app ready to download. It gives you access to your own PC gaming library, but streamed over the internet. And you don't have to pay a penny to use it if you don't want to.

As promised during CES last month, Nvidia has launched its GeForce Now service on Amazon's Fire TV devices, adding the ability to play 1,000s of PC games for free.

The GeForce Now app is now available on the second generation Fire TV Stick 4K Plus, and first and second gen Fire TV Stick 4K Max streamers. It gives you access to Nvidia's cloud gaming service in up to 1080p with 60 frames per second.

There are a couple of caveats to streaming on a Fire TV Stick – you're restricted to stereo audio only for now, and the H.264 video is limited to standard dynamic range. There's no HDR. But considering GeForce Now plans start with a free option, you really can't complain.

GeForce Now works a bit differently to Amazon Luna and Xbox Cloud Gaming (Xbox Game Pass) – both of which are also available on Fire TV. Instead of offering a curated library of games to play, you can stream your own purchased titles from multiple digital stores, such as Steam and the Epic Games Store.

That means you can buy a game online and then stream it across multiple devices in the highest format possible. And depending on your tier, you have access to ever increasingly powerful PC tech to give you the best performance.

Also unlike its peers, you don't have to pay a subscription to use GeForce Now. There are three tiers, starting with one that's completely free.

How much does Nvidia GeForce Now cost? Is it really free?

The Free plan gives you access to a basic rig and support for over 2,000 games (from your own collection). You are limited to one hour of play at a time.

If you want to up the ante, a Performance plan is available for £9.99 per month ($9.99 / €10.99). It increases the library to more than 4,000 supported games, and gives you up to six hours per play session. You also get priority access to the queue to start your game, and you play on better gaming rig with ray-tracing capabilities.

Finally, an Ultimate plan is available for £19.99 per month ($19.99 / €21.99), that gives you even faster access, eight hour gaming sessions, and playback on the best tech – with RTX 4080 and RTX 5080 Nvidia graphics, were supported.

This gives you an experience akin to playing on a hardcore gaming PC worth £1,000s.

Nvidia has also knocked the latency down in recent years to almost zero. I regularly play high-end PC games on my MacBook through GeForce Now and wouldn't have a clue that it wasn't running locally. The same on an Android gaming handheld I own.

All you need for your compatible Fire TV Stick to gain access is the app and a Bluetooth controller, such as an Xbox Wireless Controller (my own personal choice).

During CES, Nvidia confirmed that the GeForce Now will also be coming to other Fire TV devices, although hasn't given a timescale – they'll "follow after". But all countries that can get GeForce Now can access it through the app today.