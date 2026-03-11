The best Nintendo Switch 2 games have always been overpriced, but I've just found a way to get them cheaper
Amazon's Spring Deal Days event isn't just good for Fire TVs and air fryers – there are AAA Switch 2 games deals too
I've recently returned to my Nintendo Switch 2 after leaving it dormant for several months (since I completed Donkey Kong Bananza, in fact). However, getting a 8BitDo Pro 3 controller made me come back, as it's easily my favourite for the console.
In addition, some of the games I wanted to play but couldn't justify at their elevated launch prices have just appeared for a lot less online, which has got me interested again. Nintendo itself is having a bit of a sale on some of its Mario games – thanks to Mar10 day yesterday – but there is a wider spread of bargains on Amazon UK right now.
The latest Metroid Prime game has 30% off on Amazon in the UK right now, making it just £34.81. However, that's based on the retailers previous price. When compared to a digital copy on Nintendo's own store, you save a whopping 41% – almost £25. The original Switch version is even cheaper, at just £25.10.
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is perhaps the best example. I've wanted to play it since release but couldn't justify the £58.99 price tag on Nintendo's online store. I've now taken the plunge at just £34.81 in Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale, though.
Another exceptional game on Switch 2 is Assassin's Creed Shadows – which is an incredible port for the huge open world adventure. It defies expectations for the tech and if you consider there's at least 80 hours worth of playtime, it's sale price of £39.95 (down from £49.99) means you're paying less than 50p per hour.
Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the most technically impressive games on the Nintendo Switch 2, with a vast open world and stunning graphics. It's a steal at just £39.95.
Another big Nintendo title with a discount is Kirby Air Riders, which only released a few months ago. The racer gets £9 off – now priced at £49.95, during the Amazon sales event.
Then there's Hades II – a stunning sequel to one of the best roguelites available today. You can snag the Switch 2 version for just £29.50.
And finally, the brand new Pokémon Pokopia has launched with a discount already. The physical copy (albeit with a Game-Key-Card you redeem for a download) is just £56.99 on Amazon – a £3 reduction.
In short, I'll be making sure I reap the rewards during the Amazon Spring Deal Days event, which runs through to the end of play on Monday 16 March in the UK. My Switch 2 will certainly be all the better for it.
