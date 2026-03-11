I test men's fragrance for a living – these are the best deals I've found in the Spring Sales

Including brands like Tom Ford, Acqua di Parma, Ralph Lauren and more

in Deals
Tom Ford fragrances
With Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale now live, you'll be able to snag some killer deals on a wide range of products right now. And it's not even limited to just Amazon, with many other retailers offering rival events at the same time.

As T3's resident tester of men's fragrance, I've been hard at work hunting down the best bargains to be had right now. There are some killer bottles included here, with a range of top tier brand's now available with hefty chunks slashed from the price tag.

BOSS Bottled Night
BOSS Bottled Night: was £119 now £49.95 at Amazon
It's not an Amazon sale if this giant bottle of BOSS isn't on sale. A great all-rounder at a bargain price.

Tom Ford Oud Wood
Tom Ford Oud Wood: was £150 now £120 at Sephora UK
Tom Ford's Oud Wood is deserving of its stellar reputation. As a pricier scent, though, any deal is worth buying, and a cool 20% off at Sephora makes this a much more appealing prospect.

Acqua di Parma Colonia Essenza
Acqua di Parma Colonia Essenza: was £147 now £117.60 at Sephora UK
This is probably my most worn scent of the last few years, owing to its fresh, modern profile and easy-wearing nature. Every collection needs at least one Colonia, and this is a neat, left-field option.

Ralph Lauren Polo Red
Ralph Lauren Polo Red: was £87 now £35.99 at Amazon
The scent which got me into fragrance. This Ralph Lauren bottle is delightfully easy to wear, and a 59% price cut makes it an absolute steal.

Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Elixir
Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Elixir: was £87 now £69.60 at Boots.com
If you're on the hunt for an easy-wearing masculine fragrance which isn't already worn by everyone else, this is your pick. Delightfully constructed with great longevity, you'll be the envy of the office. There's even a free backpack if you buy right now – score!

Killian Paris Old Fashioned
Killian Paris Old Fashioned: was £205 now £164 at Sephora UK
I've only smelled this scent once, but it left a lasting impression. Pricey, sure, but if you want to smell like old money, there are few options quite like this.

Ralph Lauren Polo
Ralph Lauren Polo: was £87 now £49.99 at Amazon
If you're a fan of spicy, woody scents, this simply has to have a place on your nightstand. This bottle is remarkably cheap right now, and stands well above its station in terms of performance.

Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Extreme
Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Extreme: was £77 now £57.75 at Boots.com
Another popular spicy option, Viktor & Rolf has earned its place among the top tier of scent with this bottle. At under £60, it might just be the best pick on this list.

Montblanc Collection Black Meisterstuck
Montblanc Collection Black Meisterstuck: was £130 now £104 at Sephora UK
I've been dying to get my hands on a bottle of this Montblanc scent for ages, and at this price, I might have to take the plunge. Made to look like an old ink bottle, this ties in brilliantly with the brand's other products.

Versace Eros Najim
Versace Eros Najim: was £130 now £104 at Sephora UK
As the spicier, Middle Eastern-inspired version of Eros, this one has always been an attractive prospect. Oud, cardamom, patchouli and vetiver are lightened up by mandarin for a well balanced profile.

Maison Margiela Replica Memory Box
