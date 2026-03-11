I test men's fragrance for a living – these are the best deals I've found in the Spring Sales

With Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale now live, you'll be able to snag some killer deals on a wide range of products right now. And it's not even limited to just Amazon, with many other retailers offering rival events at the same time.

As T3's resident tester of men's fragrance, I've been hard at work hunting down the best bargains to be had right now. There are some killer bottles included here, with a range of top tier brand's now available with hefty chunks slashed from the price tag.

Tom Ford Oud Wood: was £150 now £120 at Sephora UK Read more Read less ▼ Tom Ford's Oud Wood is deserving of its stellar reputation. As a pricier scent, though, any deal is worth buying, and a cool 20% off at Sephora makes this a much more appealing prospect.

Ralph Lauren Polo Red: was £87 now £35.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The scent which got me into fragrance. This Ralph Lauren bottle is delightfully easy to wear, and a 59% price cut makes it an absolute steal.

Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Elixir: was £87 now £69.60 at Boots.com Read more Read less ▼ If you're on the hunt for an easy-wearing masculine fragrance which isn't already worn by everyone else, this is your pick. Delightfully constructed with great longevity, you'll be the envy of the office. There's even a free backpack if you buy right now – score!

Ralph Lauren Polo: was £87 now £49.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If you're a fan of spicy, woody scents, this simply has to have a place on your nightstand. This bottle is remarkably cheap right now, and stands well above its station in terms of performance.

Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Extreme: was £77 now £57.75 at Boots.com Read more Read less ▼ Another popular spicy option, Viktor & Rolf has earned its place among the top tier of scent with this bottle. At under £60, it might just be the best pick on this list.

Montblanc Collection Black Meisterstuck: was £130 now £104 at Sephora UK Read more Read less ▼ I've been dying to get my hands on a bottle of this Montblanc scent for ages, and at this price, I might have to take the plunge. Made to look like an old ink bottle, this ties in brilliantly with the brand's other products.