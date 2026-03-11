I test men's fragrance for a living – these are the best deals I've found in the Spring Sales

Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
With Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale now live, you'll be able to snag some killer deals on a wide range of products right now. And it's not even limited to just Amazon, with many other retailers offering rival events at the same time.
As T3's resident tester of men's fragrance, I've been hard at work hunting down the best bargains to be had right now. There are some killer bottles included here, with a range of top tier brand's now available with hefty chunks slashed from the price tag.
It's not an Amazon sale if this giant bottle of BOSS isn't on sale. A great all-rounder at a bargain price.
Tom Ford's Oud Wood is deserving of its stellar reputation. As a pricier scent, though, any deal is worth buying, and a cool 20% off at Sephora makes this a much more appealing prospect.
This is probably my most worn scent of the last few years, owing to its fresh, modern profile and easy-wearing nature. Every collection needs at least one Colonia, and this is a neat, left-field option.
The scent which got me into fragrance. This Ralph Lauren bottle is delightfully easy to wear, and a 59% price cut makes it an absolute steal.
If you're on the hunt for an easy-wearing masculine fragrance which isn't already worn by everyone else, this is your pick. Delightfully constructed with great longevity, you'll be the envy of the office. There's even a free backpack if you buy right now – score!
I've only smelled this scent once, but it left a lasting impression. Pricey, sure, but if you want to smell like old money, there are few options quite like this.
If you're a fan of spicy, woody scents, this simply has to have a place on your nightstand. This bottle is remarkably cheap right now, and stands well above its station in terms of performance.
Another popular spicy option, Viktor & Rolf has earned its place among the top tier of scent with this bottle. At under £60, it might just be the best pick on this list.
I've been dying to get my hands on a bottle of this Montblanc scent for ages, and at this price, I might have to take the plunge. Made to look like an old ink bottle, this ties in brilliantly with the brand's other products.
As the spicier, Middle Eastern-inspired version of Eros, this one has always been an attractive prospect. Oud, cardamom, patchouli and vetiver are lightened up by mandarin for a well balanced profile.