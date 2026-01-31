9 best men’s fragrance launches from January 2026 – spicy, soft scents you should know about

Looking for a new fragrance to kick off 2026 in style? The first month of the year did not disappoint as January has been full of men’s fragrance and cologne launches from the likes of Valentino, Givenchy, Jean Paul Gaultier and more.

As it’s the start of the year, it’s not completely certain what type of fragrance trends we’ll see, but there are already a few key notes emerging that have got me excited. Spices are most prominent which give a full, warmth to the colder months at the start of the year, with saffron, cardamom and ginger being punchy and cosy.

Gourmand notes are continuing to be popular, including strong layers of vanilla and caramel, and sweet raspberries are taking over from the darker cherries to add some fruity sweetness. There’s a bit of everything from this month so I’ve rounded up the 10 best men’s fragrance launches from January 2026 below.

Men's fragrances from January 2026