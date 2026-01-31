9 best men’s fragrance launches from January 2026 – spicy, soft scents you should know about

From Valentino to Givenchy, here’s 10 fragrances from January 2026 to look out for

Bethan Morgan's avatar
By
published
in Features
Men&#039;s fragrances January 2026
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:

Looking for a new fragrance to kick off 2026 in style? The first month of the year did not disappoint as January has been full of men’s fragrance and cologne launches from the likes of Valentino, Givenchy, Jean Paul Gaultier and more.

As it’s the start of the year, it’s not completely certain what type of fragrance trends we’ll see, but there are already a few key notes emerging that have got me excited. Spices are most prominent which give a full, warmth to the colder months at the start of the year, with saffron, cardamom and ginger being punchy and cosy.

Men's fragrances from January 2026

Bethan Morgan
Bethan Morgan
Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.

In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.