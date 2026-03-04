New Creed fragrance is a reworked version of a 22-year-old classic – it sounds like a perfect summer scent

Quick Summary Creed has launched a new scent called Wild Vetiver. That's a playful take on one of its classic bottles, and it sounds perfect for summer.

If you're a fan of men's fragrance, you'll be well aware of the brand Creed. Perhaps best known for scents like Aventus and Green Irish Tweed, the brand enjoys a storied history which kicked off with a pair of scented leather gloves back in 1760.

Another popular pick from the brand's catalogue is Original Vetiver, which was launched back in 2004. Now, the brand has unveiled a sibling to that scent called Wild Vetiver – and it sounds like the perfect modern accompaniment to the Original.

As you'd expect from the name, this one sits on a base of vetiver, as well as cedarwood and amberwood. That should give a delightfully green base, full of earth and wood notes, which is perfect for spring and summer.