Dyson refreshes entire haircare range with its 2026 summer colourway

QUICK SUMMARY Dyson has introduced its new Ceramic Apricot and Topaz colourway, bringing a warm, summery update to its haircare range. It's available now across Dyson’s styling lineup, and can be purchased via Dyson's online store and Boots.

Dyson has unveiled its Ceramic Apricot and Topaz colourway across its entire haircare line for summer 2026. The new finish blends mandarin-orange tones with a soft apricot blush and subtle gold accents, creating a warm, sunlit look inspired by summer solstice.

It joins Dyson’s growing lineup of soft shades, including Ceramic Pink and Rose Gold and Jasper Plum. That said, it feels noticeably lighter than the brand’s most recent Red Velvet and Gold release, which launched earlier this year as a Valentine’s special.

As expected, the new colourway will be available across Dyson’s key haircare tools, including the Airwrap Co-anda 2x, Airwrap i.d. and Supersonic Nural. It’s available from today via Dyson’s website and Boots.

"Researching the solstice, we were inspired by mapping out shifts in daylight intensity, temperature, and the colour spectrum. Using this data, we blended pigments that mimic the higher wavelengths of visible light found at sunrise, noon and sunset: warm apricots, bold oranges and playful pinks. The result – a palette that radiates liberation, energy and celebration – bringing the outdoors in and representing the high-energy vibrancy of the sun" says Amelia Ayerst, Dyson CMF Design Manager.

