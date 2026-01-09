This futuristic hair dryer has two robotic arms to analyse your hair before styling

QUICK SUMMARY Dreame has unveiled the Pilot 20 AI Intelligent Hair Dryer at CES, featuring robotic sensing and AI that scans your hair and scalp before adjusting temperature, airflow and wind speed in real time. No pricing or availability details are confirmed yet, but we'll update you as soon as we know.

Dreame has revealed the Pilot 20 AI Intelligent Hair Dryer at CES, a futuristic device that uses robotic sensing and AI to monitor the condition of your hair before it starts drying. Whilst there aren't any images to show how the robotic arms work just yet, it sounds like it could be one of the best hair dryers we've seen so far.

The Sensing Arm is packed with high-precision sensors that analyse scalp health and detect damage along individual hair strands. Meanwhile, the Acting Arm responds in real time, automatically adjusting temperature, airflow direction and wind speed to protect your hair as it dries.

The Pilot 20 is part of Dreame’s biggest CES launch ever, sitting within a wider ecosystem that spans six different product categories.

(Image credit: Dreame)

Robotic arms aside, the specs are just as impressive. It’s powered by Dreame’s self-developed 150,000RPM high-speed motor, producing airflow of up to 70m/s, which significantly cuts down drying time. There’s also multi-user personalisation, with space for up to three profiles that let everyone in the household switch to their own drying settings with a single tap. Users can also fine-tune routines and styling preferences via Dreame’s companion app.

There’s no word on pricing or availability just yet as it hasn’t even appeared on Dreame’s global website – but as soon as I hear more, I’ll be sure to update you.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors