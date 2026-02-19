The only Oral-B electric toothbrush upgrade you need is at its lowest-ever price on Amazon

The best electric toothbrushes these days come with everything from multiple brushing modes to Bluetooth connectivity, and whilst that all sounds very impressive, a lot of it can be unnecessary. I’ve always felt that some of the simplest options on the market are actually the best, and the Oral-B iO2 is a perfect example.

I reviewed the iO2 when it first launched last year and gave it four stars for delivering all the essentials without overcomplicating things. With three useful brushing modes, a pressure sensor and excellent battery life, it’s a brilliant choice if you’re switching from a manual brush or just want an easy upgrade.

Even better, it’s currently 60% off on Amazon, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Following its strong review, the iO2 has become our favourite affordable electric toothbrush in our buying guide, and that was before any discounts. So yes, this deal is definitely worth your attention.

You also get a replacement brush head, travel case and charger in the box, so you’re basically set from day one. It’s worth noting that the discount currently applies to the black version rather than the popular forest green, but it’s still a great saving.