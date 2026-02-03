BIC’s new 2-in-1 shaver is precise, affordable and so much more than a disposable shave

QUICK SUMMARY BIC has debuted the Flex 5 Trim & Shave, its first-ever 2-in-1 trimmer and shaver. Dubbed as a ‘single, affordable solution’, the BIC Flex 5 Trim & Shave features a dual-length precision trimmer and five-blade razor for both shaving and trimming control.

For those who want a precise shave with an affordable price tag, the new BIC Flex 5 Trim & Shave could be the answer. BIC has just launched its latest razor and it’s the brand’s first-ever 2-in-1 grooming device that offers both shaving and trimming control in one shaver.

While many men opt for an electric shaver as part of their grooming routine, sometimes ‘old school’ is best – and that’s where the humble razor comes in. If you prefer a non-electric option that still offers a good level of control and precision, the BIC Flex 5 Trim & Shave is designed to replace overpriced shavers with a single, affordable solution.

The BIC Flex 5 Trim & Shave is made up of a dual-length, dual-sided precision trimmer and a five-blade razor. Both shaving elements can be attached independently to the handle, so you can have a full shave or simply trim and tidy your beard and other facial hair.

The trimmer has a 40° pivoting head and two lengths – 0.5mm and 1.5mm – for a flexible and precise shave that gets into all angles of the face, and caters to removing stubble and styling beards. The five-blade shaver is designed to get close to the skin for clean shaves.

(Image credit: BIC)

The BIC Flex 5 Trim & Shave can also be used as a body groomer . For close shaves and intimate areas, the shaver cartridge has a stripe with aloe and almond oil infused to keep the skin moisturised and bump-free – plus it’s good for sensitive skin. It’s also battery-free so you don’t have to worry about charging and it’s water-resistant so it can be used in the shower.

Compared to more high-tech shavers on the market, the BIC Flex 5 Trim & Shave is relatively simple but it does offer an all-round solution for facial and body hair. Not everything has to come with a premium price tag after all, and BIC seems to have made an affordable shaving device that can offer more than just a disposable shave.

Currently only available in the US, the BIC Flex 5 Trim & Shave is available to buy at Amazon and Walmart for under $6.