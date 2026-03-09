This ergonomic keyboard can fit in your pocket for full typing powers anywhere you go

Quick Summary The Keychron B11 Pro is a new folding keyboard design which allows you to fit an Alice keyboard in your pocket, while staying ergonomic. The keyboard is available to order now priced at just $64.99 / £48.69.

Going portable has often meant sacrificing the ease of interaction that a full keyboard can offer. That has changed with this newly designed keyboard which can fold down small enough to fit in a jacket pocket, yet remains ergonomically comfortable competing with even the best mechanical keyboards.

The Keychron B11 Pro was designed specifically to offer an ultra-slim and wireless foldable Alice keyboard, that's wrist supportive. Despite the compact size it still supports both Bluetooth 5.3 and 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi wireless connections, as well as USB-C wired.

The 258g keyboard comes in at 196.3 x 143 mm when folded down – which should be plenty small enough for most coat pockets. Bag-free access to a keyboard could be a real game changer for those that could work from a smartphone, where typing is all the difference between proper work and just keeping in contact.

The matte black PU leather back offers grip on slick surfaces, and the ABS plastic body keeps weight down.

(Image credit: Keychron)

When folded out, this offers a 65% Alice layout. This means a slight angle to each side, which should offer the most wrist-friendly layout for comfortable use even longer term.

This ergonomic design is rare in a folding keyboard market, making this less of a compromise than some of the competition.

Usefully, this features a sensor that shuts down the keyboard when closed and then wakes it back up when folded open.

When folded down it will pack down to the equivalent of a small paper back book. So going out can mean no need for a bag. Yet, typing emails, writing documents and even gaming are all possible with keyboard access.

The 250mAh battery should be good for an impressive 138-hours of use before needing a recharge.

The Keychron B11 Pro is available to order now and is priced at $64.99 – about £48.69.