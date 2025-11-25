You can get the best mechanical keyboard I've ever used for a song right now – and it's wireless

Look, I'm not going to pretend I'm a true keyboard nut – I've never built my own board, and I don't own an array of different options that I swap out according to what exactly I'm doing. That said, I can tell the difference between mechanical switches quite easily, and I'm knowledgeable enough to recommend a proper mechanical board to anyone who hasn't tried one.

In that light, I've got some extremely good news; the keyboard that I've been using as my daily driver for almost three years now just got a Black Friday deal that completely changes the part of the market it sits in. What's normally a really pricy productivity option is now a mid-range beauty, for as long as the discount lasts.

Save £70 Logitech MX Mechanical Mini keyboard: was £149.99 now £79.99 at Amazon This beautiful little tenkey-less keyboard can swap between three device connections at the touch of a button, and has gorgeous silent but tactile switches that make it a joy to type on. It can even do a bang-up job for gaming, as I can verify.

Before I get into what makes the keyboard impressive, it's worth highlighting that you can also grab the full-size version at a discount now, too, and it comes with a number pad if that's your speed. Its discount is more modest, at 29%, though, so I think the Mini is the better deal on multiple counts.

For one thing, its minimalist sizing makes it way easier to fit into an office setup that moves around a little, since you can feasibly stick it in a bag for flexible working without taking up much space. It's also just more sensible in a time when I can't believe many of us actually use the numpad much at all.

The keyboard is really solidly built, with a nice metallic frame under its keys, and all of those keys are easy to remove. I've done that every six months or so to give it a good clean and have never had any trouble putting them all back on.

Charging via USB-C, you get around 15 days of use from the keyboard on a charge with full backlighting. I turn that fully off, though, which raises the battery life enormously to more like two or three months at a go, which is pretty amazing.

I've never seen this keyboard so cheap, and I've loved it the whole time I've been using it, so I'd argue there aren't many better Black Friday deals out there than this one right now. Grab it while it lasts.