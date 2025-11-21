Live
18 Black Friday deals that are actually worth buying right now – live updates
There are hundreds of Black Friday deals available right now but some are better than others
Black Friday might be a US phenomenon but it's been a solid date in the UK sales calendar since 2010. Today its arguably bigger than the Boxing Day sales and sees everyone from travel agents to car dealerships getting involved.
The big deals though are on technology. The fabled cheap TV is still very much a thing on Black Friday. Plus you can find huge savings on everything from air fryers to SSDs.
T3 has been covering Black Friday since day one and so to cut through the noise, we've curated the deals that we really rate and put them into this handy page. Deals change fast though, and to make sure we give you the very latest information, you'll find live updates at the bottom of the page, as well as quick links to the biggest sales and best deals right at the top.
Keep this page bookmarked as you'll want to check back here before making any purchase today. Plus, with today being payday for many people, it's the perfect time to start shopping for those Christmas gifts – all at a discount.
Black Friday 18 top deals
- 🎧 Apple AirPods Pro 2 was £229 now £169 at Amazon
- 🍦 Ninja Creami Soft Serve Ice Cream maker, was £349, now £273 at Amazon
- 🎧 Bowers & Wilkins: PX7 S2e:
was £240now £196 at Amazon
- 📺 Hisense: 50 Inch 4K Smart TV
was £499, now £240 at Amazon
- 💻 Apple: MacBook Air M2
was £849,now £699 at John Lewis
- 🕹️ Nintendo Switch 2 bundle:
was £489now £439 at very.co.uk
- 🎧 Nothing Headphone (1) was £299, now £199 at Nothing
- 🔈 LG US80TR 5.1.3 Sound Bar
was £1,099now £499 at Currys
- 🧑🍳 Ninja Max 6-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer
was £229.99now £158 at Currys
- ✨ Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum Cleaner:
was £399.99now £199.99 at Currys
- ☕ De'Longhi Magnifica S Bean To Cup Coffee Machine
was £479.99now £299 at Currys
- ⌚ Garmin Forerunner 165:
was £249now £169.99 at Argos
- 🕹️ SecretLab Titan Evo:
was £469now £369 at Secretlab
- 📖 Amazon Kindle: 21% off the new Kindle Paperwhite
- 📺 Amazon: Fire TV Omni QLED 55in
was £749.99, now £329.99
- ⌚ Garmin: Venu 2 smartwatch
was £226,now £197
- 🔊 Sonos: Era 300
was £449,now £359
- 🔊 Sonos: Ray soundbar
was £279,now £169
Black Friday TV deals
Black Friday TV deals
An impressive OLED TV with 120Hz refresh, Google TV OS and 360 Spatial Sound.
With a beautifully managed OLED panel and great sound direct from the panel itself (literally – Sony uses actuators in the screen), the A80L is a 5-star premium OLED TV – except now its price tag is altogether less so thanks to a massive £800 off the usual asking price.
Until recently Amazon's top-tier TV (a 2024 model has since been revealed), the 'Omni QLED' part mean it's got the same Quantum Dot LED technology as you'll find in Samsung's premium sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Fire TV, meanwhile, means built-in catch-up services, so it's brilliantly easy to use.
LG's sensibly priced OLED TV just got a bit more affordable with this deal, and is well worth snapping up.
Hisense's epic 75-inch MiniLED TV has all the features you need for gaming and movies, from Dolby Atmos to 165Hz refresh.
Save a whopping £900 on this stylish laser projector at Amazon. Hisense make some killer audiovisual tech, and this projector is no different.
Black Friday Laptop deals
A favourite of T3's Tech Editor, and fitted with the more powerful M2 chip, the 2022 edition of the MacBook Air is a lightweight laptop with heavyweight performance. Battery life is frankly superb, while it's always as silent as a mouse.
If you're more of a Windows person, and you want a premium laptop at a terrific price, this Lenovo discount is a great one. Honestly, getting an OLED laptop for just £549 is slightly crazy, even during Black Friday.
Another excellent OLED laptop deal comes swinging in from Asus this time, with one of its most attractive Zenbooks seeing its price slashed by an enormous £500. This is a great premium option for Windows users, now priced at mid-range levels.
Black Friday Headphone deals
The uprated 'e' version of the superb original are the latest and greatest over-ears from Bowers & Wilkins, complete with foam-filled leather earcups (yes, actual leather, how rare) and audiophile-grade sound quality that Hi-Res Audio fans will love.
The DALI IO-12 wireless headphones really show their audiophile-standard class, with proprietary technology and sublime, real leather construction. They can also double as a high-end passive pair when wired.
Winning the 2022 T3 Award for the Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones, Sony's 5-star ANC headphones are no doubt among the very best you can buy. The price has tumbled even further this Black Friday, making them an even better purchase than ever before.