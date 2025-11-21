18 Black Friday deals that are actually worth buying right now – live updates

Black Friday might be a US phenomenon but it's been a solid date in the UK sales calendar since 2010. Today its arguably bigger than the Boxing Day sales and sees everyone from travel agents to car dealerships getting involved.

The big deals though are on technology. The fabled cheap TV is still very much a thing on Black Friday. Plus you can find huge savings on everything from air fryers to SSDs.

T3 has been covering Black Friday since day one and so to cut through the noise, we've curated the deals that we really rate and put them into this handy page. Deals change fast though, and to make sure we give you the very latest information, you'll find live updates at the bottom of the page, as well as quick links to the biggest sales and best deals right at the top.

Keep this page bookmarked as you'll want to check back here before making any purchase today. Plus, with today being payday for many people, it's the perfect time to start shopping for those Christmas gifts – all at a discount.

Save 45% Sony A80L OLED 55-inch: was £1,899 now £1,044 at Amazon With a beautifully managed OLED panel and great sound direct from the panel itself (literally – Sony uses actuators in the screen), the A80L is a 5-star premium OLED TV – except now its price tag is altogether less so thanks to a massive £800 off the usual asking price.

Save 56% Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55in: was £749.99 now £329.99 at Amazon Until recently Amazon's top-tier TV (a 2024 model has since been revealed), the 'Omni QLED' part mean it's got the same Quantum Dot LED technology as you'll find in Samsung's premium sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Fire TV, meanwhile, means built-in catch-up services, so it's brilliantly easy to use.

Black Friday Laptop deals

Save £300 Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 OLED: was £849 now £549 at Currys If you're more of a Windows person, and you want a premium laptop at a terrific price, this Lenovo discount is a great one. Honestly, getting an OLED laptop for just £549 is slightly crazy, even during Black Friday.

Save £500 Asus Zenbook 14 OLED: was £1,299 now £799 at AO.com Another excellent OLED laptop deal comes swinging in from Asus this time, with one of its most attractive Zenbooks seeing its price slashed by an enormous £500. This is a great premium option for Windows users, now priced at mid-range levels.

Black Friday Headphone deals

Save 18% Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e: was £240 now £196 at Amazon The uprated 'e' version of the superb original are the latest and greatest over-ears from Bowers & Wilkins, complete with foam-filled leather earcups (yes, actual leather, how rare) and audiophile-grade sound quality that Hi-Res Audio fans will love.