18 Black Friday deals that are actually worth buying right now – live updates

There are hundreds of Black Friday deals available right now but some are better than others

Black Friday might be a US phenomenon but it's been a solid date in the UK sales calendar since 2010. Today its arguably bigger than the Boxing Day sales and sees everyone from travel agents to car dealerships getting involved.

The big deals though are on technology. The fabled cheap TV is still very much a thing on Black Friday. Plus you can find huge savings on everything from air fryers to SSDs.

Keep this page bookmarked as you'll want to check back here before making any purchase today. Plus, with today being payday for many people, it's the perfect time to start shopping for those Christmas gifts – all at a discount.

Black Friday TV deals

Sony Bravia 8 65-inch
Save 28%
Sony Bravia 8 65-inch: was £2,499 now £1,799 at Amazon
An impressive OLED TV with 120Hz refresh, Google TV OS and 360 Spatial Sound.

Sony A80L OLED 55-inch
Save 45%
Sony A80L OLED 55-inch: was £1,899 now £1,044 at Amazon
With a beautifully managed OLED panel and great sound direct from the panel itself (literally – Sony uses actuators in the screen), the A80L is a 5-star premium OLED TV – except now its price tag is altogether less so thanks to a massive £800 off the usual asking price.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55in
Save 56%
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55in: was £749.99 now £329.99 at Amazon
Until recently Amazon's top-tier TV (a 2024 model has since been revealed), the 'Omni QLED' part mean it's got the same Quantum Dot LED technology as you'll find in Samsung's premium sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Fire TV, meanwhile, means built-in catch-up services, so it's brilliantly easy to use.

LG C5 65-inch OLED TV
Save 17%
LG C5 65-inch OLED TV: was £1,799 now £1,499 at Amazon
LG's sensibly priced OLED TV just got a bit more affordable with this deal, and is well worth snapping up.

Hisense U8Q MiniLED QLED 75-inch TV
Save 36%
Hisense U8Q MiniLED QLED 75-inch TV: was £1,999 now £1,279 at Amazon
Hisense's epic 75-inch MiniLED TV has all the features you need for gaming and movies, from Dolby Atmos to 165Hz refresh.

Hisense 4k Trichroma Mini Laser Projector
Save 53%
Hisense 4k Trichroma Mini Laser Projector: was £1,999 now £945 at Amazon
Save a whopping £900 on this stylish laser projector at Amazon. Hisense make some killer audiovisual tech, and this projector is no different.

Black Friday Laptop deals

Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
Save £150
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022: was £849 now £699 at John Lewis
A favourite of T3's Tech Editor, and fitted with the more powerful M2 chip, the 2022 edition of the MacBook Air is a lightweight laptop with heavyweight performance. Battery life is frankly superb, while it's always as silent as a mouse.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 OLED
Save £300
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 OLED: was £849 now £549 at Currys
If you're more of a Windows person, and you want a premium laptop at a terrific price, this Lenovo discount is a great one. Honestly, getting an OLED laptop for just £549 is slightly crazy, even during Black Friday.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED
Save £500
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED: was £1,299 now £799 at AO.com
Another excellent OLED laptop deal comes swinging in from Asus this time, with one of its most attractive Zenbooks seeing its price slashed by an enormous £500. This is a great premium option for Windows users, now priced at mid-range levels.

Black Friday Headphone deals

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e
Save 18%
Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e: was £240 now £196 at Amazon
The uprated 'e' version of the superb original are the latest and greatest over-ears from Bowers & Wilkins, complete with foam-filled leather earcups (yes, actual leather, how rare) and audiophile-grade sound quality that Hi-Res Audio fans will love.

DALI IO-12 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
DALI IO-12 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones: was £999 now £849 at Richer Sounds
The DALI IO-12 wireless headphones really show their audiophile-standard class, with proprietary technology and sublime, real leather construction. They can also double as a high-end passive pair when wired.

Sony WH-1000XM5
Save 18%
Sony WH-1000XM5: was £249 now £205.20 at Amazon
Winning the 2022 T3 Award for the Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones, Sony's 5-star ANC headphones are no doubt among the very best you can buy. The price has tumbled even further this Black Friday, making them an even better purchase than ever before.

Black Friday Wearable deals

Google Pixel Watch 3 – 45mm
Save 50%
Google Pixel Watch 3 – 45mm: