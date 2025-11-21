Here's every 5-star Sonos product in the Black Friday sales worth buying – and where they're cheapest
From soundbars to headphones, these are Sonos' lowest prices right now
There are certain brands that always deliver a decent Black Friday sales roster – with Sonos being a key one.
The audio brand has officially commenced its sale, with discounts on its best soundbars, speakers and headphones.
- Sonos Black Friday official sales page
- Amazon Sonos Store official page
- Best Black Friday curated deals
But with a few quid less here or a better promo there, which of Sonos' products are actually worth buying from which retailer?
We've done the work so you don't have to, highlighting below the best speakers, soundbars and headphones deals from the brand. If you're using a browser use the side navigation for additional ease.
Best Sonos Black Friday deals: Soundbars
Read moreRead less▼
The best Sonos soundbar for most people is actually cheaper at Very at the time of writing. The postage may rebalance the scales somewhat, but every penny counts!<p>This soundbar is ideal for TVs ranging from around 42- to 55-inches – its a single-box solution (there's no separate sub, but you can add one) and it's a great fit to enhance TV audio and deliver pseudo surround thanks to Dolby Atmos decoding. <p><strong>Update: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fgp%2Faw%2Fd%2FB09B138KV2%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" target="_blank">Amazon is now price-matching Very, but for the white finish of the Beam 2 only.
Read moreRead less▼
If you've got a bigger TV, say 65-inch or 77-inch, then you might want to elevate its audio experience with truly cinematic sound. One of very few single-box solutions that can do this is Sonos' Arc Ultra, which delivers massive sound, incredible immersion and Dolby Atmos decoding, and it's cheaper than ever.<p><a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fgp%2Faw%2Fd%2FB0DDZC1KP7%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" target="_blank">Amazon seems to have the best deal on this one. Unless you'd rather <a href="https://sonos.sjv.io/c/221109/2804767/32256?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sonos.com%2Fen-gb%2Fshop%2Farc-ultra" target="_blank">buy from Sonos direct, where the price is the same.
Best Sonos Black Friday deals: Subwoofers
Read moreRead less▼
There's an interesting trick you can do at Richer Sounds: sign up for the retailer's VIP Club, which is free, and you'll get £10 off your first order over £100. That's why the Sonos Sub Mini could be yours for £10 less than anywhere else right now.<p>Despite its 'Mini' name, this sub is anything but small – both physically and in terms of the bass it can thwap out. It's a brilliant upgrade for a Sonos Beam or Sonos Arc, if you want extra low-end for cinema-like experiences of music.
Read moreRead less▼
I honestly think the Sub Mini (above) will cater for pretty much any living room setup, but if you want big, biiig bass then the Gen 4 Sub is undeniably amazing. But also pricey.<p>There are price cuts, though, with Argos matching <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSonos-Sub-Wireless-Subwoofer-Black%2Fdp%2FB0DDXNSD1C%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" target="_blank">Amazon's asking price – but perhaps you want to collect from Sainsbury's when doing that weekend shop, eh?
Best Sonos Black Friday deals: Headphones
Read moreRead less▼
Sonos' first-ever headphones are super-comfortable and super-discounted right now. The white finish is the cheapest of the lot at Amazon right now – but you can pay £20 extra for the black version, if preferred.<p><strong>Update: the white finish deal on Amazon has sold out, but <a href="https://richer-sounds-plc-affiliate-programme.pxf.io/c/221109/438189/7783?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.richersounds.com%2Fsonos-ace-white%2F" target="_blank">Richer Sounds is matching it, at £199.
Best Sonos Black Friday deals: Speakers
Read moreRead less▼
Must say, I'm a bit disappointed that the Era 100 deals aren't better than this – during Prime Day they dropped to £149 apiece. Might be best to throw caution to the wind with this one and see if Black Friday proper delivers a price dip.<p>They're a great buy if you want to turn your <a href="https://www.t3.com/tech/soundbars/transform-your-sonos-into-a-surround-system-with-this-affordable-upgrade" target="_blank">Sonos Beam into a home cinema surround sound solution.
Read moreRead less▼
There was a time when you could save even more on this speaker (the record I've seen was at £328.49 – that was in December 2024), but times change and prices have officially increased since.<p><a href="https://sonos.sjv.io/c/221109/2804767/32256?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sonos.com%2Fen-gb%2Fshop%2Fera-300-black" target="_blank">Sonos' official page is actually pricier than Amazon's offer, though, and I don't foresee this getting any lower for the 2025 sales. <a href="https://sevenoakssoundandvision.pxf.io/c/221109/2903710/34070?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk%2Fp-56875-sonos-era-300-wireless-speaker.aspx" target="_blank">Sevenoaks Sound & Vision will match it, if you'd rather collect in store.
Best Sonos Black Friday deals: Portable speakers
Read moreRead less▼
Sonos' smallest portable speaker, the Roam 2 won't deliver sound that's quite as earth-shattering as the rest of the range, but it's a nicely built product and fully portable – with Bluetooth being its means of connectivity.<p>This has also been cheaper in the past (at £128.99), but with price rises I suspect<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSonos-Compact-Portable-Wireless-Speaker%2Fdp%2FB0D37BY6ZR%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" target="_blank"> the current Amazon deal is the best you'll find this Black Friday period.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.