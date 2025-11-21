There are certain brands that always deliver a decent Black Friday sales roster – with Sonos being a key one.

The audio brand has officially commenced its sale, with discounts on its best soundbars, speakers and headphones.

But with a few quid less here or a better promo there, which of Sonos' products are actually worth buying from which retailer?

We've done the work so you don't have to, highlighting below the best speakers, soundbars and headphones deals from the brand. If you're using a browser use the side navigation for additional ease.

Best Sonos Black Friday deals: Soundbars

Best Sonos Black Friday deals: Subwoofers

Save 23% (£100) Sonos Sub Mini: was £429 now £329 at Richer Sounds Read more Read less ▼ There's an interesting trick you can do at Richer Sounds: sign up for the retailer's VIP Club, which is free, and you'll get £10 off your first order over £100. That's why the Sonos Sub Mini could be yours for £10 less than anywhere else right now. <p>Despite its 'Mini' name, this sub is anything but small – both physically and in terms of the bass it can thwap out. It's a brilliant upgrade for a Sonos Beam or Sonos Arc, if you want extra low-end for cinema-like experiences of music. Despite its 'Mini' name, this sub is anything but small – both physically and in terms of the bass it can thwap out. It's a brilliant upgrade for a Sonos Beam or Sonos Arc, if you want extra low-end for cinema-like experiences of music.

Best Sonos Black Friday deals: Headphones

Best Sonos Black Friday deals: Speakers

Save 16% Sonos Era 100: was £199 now £168 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Must say, I'm a bit disappointed that the Era 100 deals aren't better than this – during Prime Day they dropped to £149 apiece. Might be best to throw caution to the wind with this one and see if Black Friday proper delivers a price dip. <p>They're a great buy if you want to turn your <a href="https://www.t3.com/tech/soundbars/transform-your-sonos-into-a-surround-system-with-this-affordable-upgrade" target="_blank">Sonos Beam into a home cinema surround sound solution. They're a great buy if you want to turn your Sonos Beam into a home cinema surround sound solution.