Got an air fryer for Christmas and don’t know where to start? Here’s exactly what to do next

Despite their surge in popularity happening a few years ago, the best air fryers are still right at the top of many Christmas wish lists every year. It actually makes a lot of sense – new and more exciting models are launching all the time, which means the air fryers that took over our kitchens during lockdown are starting to feel a little outdated.

So, if you’ve got a shiny new model still sitting in its box after the Christmas rush, you’re in the right place. Below, you’ll find three simple things to do after receiving a new air fryer, plus exactly where to start if you’re feeling a bit unsure about using it.

You'll be an air fryer expert in no time!

1. Get to know your air fryer

Before you start throwing everything in, take a bit of time to actually get familiar with your air fryer. Read the manual, learn what each setting does, and check the temperature and time ranges. Some models have pre-set programmes that are great for beginners, whilst others give you more manual control.

It’s also worth doing a quick test run to burn off any manufacturing smells, especially if you don't want to risk having an odd smelling meal for your first time.

2. Start with simple recipes

It’s tempting to dive straight into ambitious recipes, but the best way to build confidence is by starting simple. Foods like frozen chips, chicken wings, salmon fillets or roasted vegetables are perfect first tries and help you understand cooking times and crisping levels.

You could also buy yourself a recipe book that's specifically intended to be used alongside air fryers. The Delicious Air Fryer by Mob is one I always revert to if you need any ideas.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Learn the cleaning and maintenance routine

An air fryer is only fun if it’s easy to live with, so sorting out a cleaning routine early on makes a big difference. Most baskets and trays are dishwasher-safe, but checking first is always a good idea. You should also get into the habit of wiping the inside after use and cleaning the basket regularly to stop grease build-up and lingering smells.

Remember to let everything cool before washing, and avoid abrasive sponges that can damage non-stick coatings.

Check out our advice on how to clean an air fryer for more tips and tricks.