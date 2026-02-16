Cosori upgrades its Turbo Tower air fryer with compact design – but it’s chunkier than I expected

QUICK SUMMARY Cosori has launched its new Turbo Tower Compact air fryer, a slimmer version of its predecessor. The Cosori Turbo Tower Compact 8.6-Litre Air Fryer has a dual basket design with a huge capacity but comes in a much smaller size and cooks up to 33% faster than before.

Cosori has just launched a new edition of its Turbo Tower air fryer that could give the bestselling Ninja Double Stack a run for its money. The new Cosori Turbo Tower Compact 8.6-Litre Air Fryer claims to be one of the slimmest air fryers in the 8-10-litre category – but it’s much chunkier than I expected.

Launched back in 2024, the Ninja Double Stack completely revolutionised air fryer designs by stacking two baskets atop of each other rather than side to side. Since then, many manufacturers have followed in Ninja’s footsteps with similar styles – Cosori being one of them.

Cosori’s version was the Cosori Turbo Tower which we rated highly in our review. The 10.8-litre air fryer also stacked compartments and measured 40.5cm height and 30cm width. Now, the brand has made its Turbo Tower air fryer even slimmer with the new model measuring 36.5cm height and 27.5cm width, and offering 8.6-litres of capacity.

The Cosori Turbo Tower Compact 8.6-Litre Air Fryer is much slimmer than its predecessor, but you also have to take into account that it’s gone down from 10.8-litres to 8.6-litres. In pictures, it looks chunkier than I was expecting but it still takes up far less room than a ‘traditional’ dual air fryer with horizontal baskets.

Each basket has 4.3-litres of capacity which can be used independently or simultaneously. It has six functions to choose from, including air fry, roast, bake, grill, reheat and dehydrate, and can cook for up to four people at a time.

Using Cosori’s hot-air technology, the Turbo Tower Compact 8.6-Litre Air Fryer has a top-down heating system with dual DC motors for fast and even cooking results. It also has three fan speeds for precise and customisable air flow that claims to cook food up to 33% faster compared to rear-heated air fryers.

The Cosori Turbo Tower Compact 8.6-Litre Air Fryer is available to buy now for £169.99 at Cosori .

