Hate your air fryer’s loud beeping? This is the hidden feature you need to know about

If the loud beeping your air fryer makes is giving you a headache, then you’ll want to check out this hidden feature.

Air fryers are easily the most popular kitchen appliance in recent years, but that’s not to say that they’re perfect. The main area where air fryers falter isn’t anything to do with cooking performance either – it’s actually the loud noises they make.

In general, air fryers don’t make a crazy amount of noise. As they rapidly circulate hot air inside the cooking chamber, air fryers tend to make a similar style and volume of noise that an oven or a cooker hood makes.

In fact, it’s been estimated that air fryers make up to 60 decibels of sound which is considered a normal amount of volume that you’d experience in a restaurant or office. But what really makes them noisy is its beeps which can be extremely loud and high-pitched.

If you use your air fryer regularly, you’ll have heard just how loud the beeps can be. Typically, your air fryer will beep as it starts its programme, after it’s preheated and when it’s finished cooking your meal. Some models will also beep to tell you when to shake the basket, so air fryers can beep between three to five times per use.

So, if your air fryer’s beeping is getting too annoying and disruptive, I’ve found this hidden feature that can effectively ‘mute’ your air fryer – here’s how to do it.

How to turn off your air fryer’s beeps

To turn off the beeping on your air fryer, all you have to do is press and hold the Time and Temperature buttons at the same time for up to five seconds. After this length of time, your air fryer’s screen will display ‘Sound Off’ which will have turned off the beeping. It goes without saying but your air fryer should be in standby mode as you do this and not cooking anything.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This hidden feature has been found to work on Ninja and Instant Pot air fryers. Some models from other brands have a similar way to stop the beeping where you hold down Stop and Cancel buttons, so it really depends on the brand, make and model of air fryer that you have.

I’d recommend checking your air fryer’s instructions first to see how you can turn it on mute. There are some older or budget models that won’t have a mute setting, so you’ll just have to put up with the loud beeping unfortunately!

Some sources suggest you can physically disconnect the internal speaker. However, this requires you to remove the control panel which is something I wouldn’t suggest and will likely void your warranty.