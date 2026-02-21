I've longed for one Bang & Olufsen speaker for years, but this dinky, British alternative has cured my cravings

If you're a fan of good quality audio, it's important to have a range of different speakers in your life. Of course, the main pair you've got setup with your record player or other Hi-Fi equipment will be your biggest love, but you can't carry those with you when you head out for a barbecue or on a hike.

In those scenarios, you're going to want a light and portable Bluetooth speaker – something which you can carry with ease, and which offers better audio quality than your phone. For years now, I've lusted after the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 for exactly that purpose, but struggled to justify the price tag.

Now, I don't have to. British brand, Majority, recently launched the Majority Move series – and the Move M1 has become my new gold standard for value in this arena.

Like many, when I first heard about the Majority Move M1, I was already pretty intrigued. Before we even talk about the performance of the thing, we need to discuss the price.

Retailing at just £25, this speaker is incredibly affordable, and should ensure that there is absolutely no barrier to entry for anyone seeking top-notch audio. 'Okay,' I hear you say, 'but surely that means it sounds like it's covered in treacle and dense mattresses, no?'

Well... no. Look, I half expected to listen to this for the first time and feel slightly underwhelmed, but I just wasn't.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Much of the sonic fidelity comes courtesy of an intelligent bit of design. The speaker is mounted in such a way that the open back allows bass frequencies to move in one direction, while the mid and high frequencies fire forward.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It makes for a listening experience which is surprisingly fully-formed – as long as you stand it up correctly. My first instinct was to lie it face down, with the Majority logo facing the ceiling, but you'll actually want to have that facing you for the best overall experience.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Once you've got that sorted, though, there's basically nothing else to worry about. The unit is devoid of any buttons or other functionality – save for a multi-function power button – instead leaving all of the controls to whichever device you pair up with it.

You can even pair two together for true wireless stereo operation – something I haven't done... yet. But with such a low cost, it seems almost rude not to snag another and enjoy killer stereo separation.

For now, at least, my dreams of delectable Danish audio have been placed on the back burner.