Majority Move has Bose in its Bluetooth speaker sights, but with much more attractive prices

These speakers sound like unmissable value

Sam Cross's avatar
By
published
in News
Majority Move M4
(Image credit: Majority)
Quick Summary

British audio brand, Majority, has just unveiled a new selection of speakers.

Priced at an incredibly affordable point, these could derail the operations of some bigger names in the industry.

If you're looking at snagging yourself a Bluetooth speaker to take the party with you anywhere, there has never been a better time. That's because the British audio brand, Majority, has just unveiled its Move range of speakers – and they sound like unbeatable value.

Majority Move M1

Majority Move M1

(Image credit: Majority)

Up first is the Majority Move M1, which is the smallest in the range. That's a 12W speaker which is designed to be compact, lightweight and portable.

The speaker features a 70 hour battery life, IPX65 water and dust resistance, Bluetooth 6.0 and the ability to pair two of the models for a true wireless sound.

Priced at just £29.95 (approx. €35 / US$41 / AU$60) this one should be a popular pick for those who like to take the party anywhere.

Majority Move M2

Majority Move M2

(Image credit: Majority)

Following a similar theme to its little brother, the Move M2 simply takes things up a notch. Here, the design is cylindrical, which is more in keeping with what you might be familiar with.

That's a 30W unit, which has a 30 hour battery life and slightly better IPX7 resistance. You'll still be able to pair two speakers for true wireless audio, while this one also offers playback from a Micro SD card.

Priced a little higher, this one will set you back £49.95 (approx. €57 / US$70 / AU$98).

Majority Move M3

Majority Move M3

(Image credit: Majority)

Stepping up again is the Move M3, which is in a slightly larger frame again. That's a 40W speaker, and is the first which suggests an improved bass response, probably owing to the larger size.

That model also offers 30 hours of playtime, with and IPX7 resistance rating and the introduction of Dynamic LED lights.

It sounds perfect for party animals on the move, and at just £79.95 (approx. €92 / US$109 / AU$157) it should make for a pretty compelling option.

Majority Move M4

Majority Move M4

(Image credit: Majority)

Last, but by no means least, is the Move M4. That's the biggest speaker in the range, with 70W of power under the hood.

All of the other specs from the previous models remain the same: expect 30 hours of battery life, IPX7 resistance, true wireless stereo, dynamic LEDs and Micro SD card playback. This one simply comes in a slightly larger frame again, making it perfect for even bigger sound.

This one will set you back £119.95 (approx. €138 / US$163 / AU$236).

Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Senior Staff Writer

Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.