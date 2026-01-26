Majority Move has Bose in its Bluetooth speaker sights, but with much more attractive prices

Quick Summary British audio brand, Majority, has just unveiled a new selection of speakers. Priced at an incredibly affordable point, these could derail the operations of some bigger names in the industry.

If you're looking at snagging yourself a Bluetooth speaker to take the party with you anywhere, there has never been a better time. That's because the British audio brand, Majority, has just unveiled its Move range of speakers – and they sound like unbeatable value.

The collection is made up of a quartet of speakers, handily named the M1, M2, M3 and M4. Each of those is designed to satisfy a different size and need, with everything from a palm-sized 12W speaker to a larger 70W unit made for bigger gatherings.

Majority Move M1

(Image credit: Majority)

Up first is the Majority Move M1, which is the smallest in the range. That's a 12W speaker which is designed to be compact, lightweight and portable.

The speaker features a 70 hour battery life, IPX65 water and dust resistance, Bluetooth 6.0 and the ability to pair two of the models for a true wireless sound.

Priced at just £29.95 (approx. €35 / US$41 / AU$60) this one should be a popular pick for those who like to take the party anywhere.

Majority Move M2

(Image credit: Majority)

Following a similar theme to its little brother, the Move M2 simply takes things up a notch. Here, the design is cylindrical, which is more in keeping with what you might be familiar with.

That's a 30W unit, which has a 30 hour battery life and slightly better IPX7 resistance. You'll still be able to pair two speakers for true wireless audio, while this one also offers playback from a Micro SD card.

Priced a little higher, this one will set you back £49.95 (approx. €57 / US$70 / AU$98).

Majority Move M3

(Image credit: Majority)

Stepping up again is the Move M3, which is in a slightly larger frame again. That's a 40W speaker, and is the first which suggests an improved bass response, probably owing to the larger size.

That model also offers 30 hours of playtime, with and IPX7 resistance rating and the introduction of Dynamic LED lights.

It sounds perfect for party animals on the move, and at just £79.95 (approx. €92 / US$109 / AU$157) it should make for a pretty compelling option.

Majority Move M4

(Image credit: Majority)

Last, but by no means least, is the Move M4. That's the biggest speaker in the range, with 70W of power under the hood.

All of the other specs from the previous models remain the same: expect 30 hours of battery life, IPX7 resistance, true wireless stereo, dynamic LEDs and Micro SD card playback. This one simply comes in a slightly larger frame again, making it perfect for even bigger sound.

This one will set you back £119.95 (approx. €138 / US$163 / AU$236).