This tiny, affordable add-on could supersize your phone audio – your laptop, too

Quick Summary
Looking to bolster the quality of the audio on your device?
The new iFi Go Link 2 could be the perfect solution.
Recently, I wrote about the Noble Audio Sceptre – a simple DAC designed to plug into your phone and boost the quality of your audio. Now, there's another device offering a similar result – but this one is much smaller.
It's called the iFi Go Link 2, and its effectively a dongle with a braided cord, which links a USB-C port with a 3.5mm jack input for headphones. The device is designed to bolster the often sub-par audio quality found on many phones, laptops and tablets.
It's especially pertinent for anyone who is listening to Hi-Res or Lossless music. That sort of thing is very common these days, with big players like Spotify and Apple Music, as well as smaller offerings from Tidal, Qobuz and more, all offering higher quality streaming options.
This model is the brand's most compact DAC to date, coming in 8% smaller and 29% lighter than the original Go Link model. Don't think those reduction come at the cost of quality, though – you'll enjoy up to 62% lower distortion here, compared to the original model.
The Go Link 2 offers up to 32-bit/284kHz playback, which is more than enough to replicate almost any grade of audio you'll find in exquisite detail. The S-Balanced output also reduces crosstalk by 50%, which should make for better separation and cleaner audio.
It also gains full compatibility with the iFi Nexis app. That means it can receive over-the-air firmware updates in minutes, and enjoys a pair of digital filters – hybrid and linear – which users can utilise to fine-tune the sound to their taste.
Priced at £/€/US$59 (approx. AU$110), the iFi Go Link 2 is a really affordable option for those looking to boost the quality of the audio on their devices. If you're really into good quality sound, this is an excellent way to get it without busting the bank.
