ChatGPT can now build you a playlist in Apple Music

Quick Summary Apple Music will now integrate more closely with ChatGPT. That should make it easier than ever to curate great playlists.

If you're a music lover, you'll know there's little better than a carefully curated playlist. It's something of an art form, allowing each individual to tailor their listening for every mood and season.

Still, if you haven't got the time or creativity to put together your own playlist, there's now a way to do so with the help of AI. A new integration between ChatGPT and Apple Music allows the popular AI platform to make recommendations and build playlists.

To make it work, simply add Apple Music to your ChatGPT app either on your iPhone or your MacBook in the app's settings section. You'll have to sign in with your Apple account, but from there it should work pretty seamlessly.

Once connected, the app can be used to search through the entire Apple Music back catalogue, in order to find the appropriate music for you. It doesn't even require an Apple Music subscription, bizarrely, allowing anyone to build a playlist and hear preview clips. I can't think what benefit it would offer to a non-subscriber, though.

From there, the tracks, albums or playlists can be directly added back into the users' Apple Music library via the plus button. That should ensure that the integration is seamless enough, to be really handy for users.

(Image credit: Future / Chris Hall)

It's a really interesting use case for the AI platform. While many music lovers take pride in artfully crafting their own playlists, I can see the appeal of having it handled elsewhere.

I can see it being handy as a way of getting a specific playlist built quickly – something centred around a specific genre or era, for example, where you're unlikely to remember every perfect pick.

Having it fully integrated should also take out the most painful part of the process. ChatGPT could probably have already built a playlist, but this integration means you won't have to translate that into the Apple Music app yourself.