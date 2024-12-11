Apple Music gets a huge free update you can enjoy even if you don't subscribe

Quick Summary
Apple has announced three new radio stations for its Apple Music streaming platform – Apple Música Uno, Apple Music Club, and Apple Music Chill.
The stations join the existing Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country and are free to listen to, even without an Apple Music subscription.
Apple launched the Apple Music streaming service back in 2015, and apart from offering access to millions of songs, it included something a little different – radio.
Beats 1 was anchored by Brit DJ Zane Lowe and turned out to be one of the unique selling points of Apple Music. It ended up being renamed Apple Music 1 and was joined by several other hosted radio stations, giving you an alternative to just streaming your favourite artists. Now, Apple has announced three new ones.
Apple Music 1 previously sat alongside Apple Music Hits, and Apple Music Country, but as of the middle of December, users of the streaming service can tune into Apple Música Uno, Apple Music Club, and Apple Music Chill, too.
Apple Música Uno focuses on Latin music around the world, "from Música Mexicana and reggaetón, to tropical and Latin pop". Latin superstar Becky G will lead the station as the official launch host, while Rauw Alejandro and Grupo Frontera will also host special shows of their own.
Apple Music Club is for those who love dance and electronic music, as well as club culture. The idea of this station being that the party never has to end with sets happening around the clock, every single day of the year.
This station will be led by Tim Sweeney and NAINA for context around the mixes and will cover "a full spectrum of sounds, from the festival circuit to the underground". Tracks will also be available at any time as DJ Mixes.
Last but not least, the Apple Music Chill station is a "committed to a mood". It will highlight "chill" tracks across genres, and is designed to take the mood to a calmer place. Additionally, the station will feature the likes of Brian Eno, Stephan Moccio, and the original Beats 1 DJ Lowe as hosts.
Want to know the best part? You don't even need a subscription to listen to the radio stations on Apple Music, so if any of these sound up your street, you'll find them in the Apple Music app now.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
