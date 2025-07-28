Nutribullet launches its smartest blender yet – and it’s cheaper than you think

QUICK SUMMARY Nutribullet launches two new blenders, the SmartSense Blender Combo and the Triple Prep System. Starting at £149.99, both blenders have powerful motor, and detection technology that adjusts time and power to suit specific ingredients.

Nutribullet has just launched two new blenders, featuring its smart blender to date. The new SmartSense Blender Combo and the Triple Prep System blenders have powerful motors, multiple speed settings, and smart sensing technology for smoothies, sauces and more – plus they’re cheaper than you might think.

Since its launch in 2003, Nutribullet is the number one name in the best blender arena. Its latest models join the popular Family Blenders collection, and offer quick speeds and smart technology to make the smoothest, err, smoothies, sauces, drinks and more.

The standout from the new launches is the Nutribullet SmartSense Blender Combo . With its 1500 watt motor, the Nutribullet SmartSense Blender Combo is extremely powerful and comes with five speed settings to play with, which can be selected via the LED interface.

The Nutribullet SmartSense Blender Combo has one main base but can be used as a personal or family blender by switching between the full-sized 1.8-litre pitcher or between 700ml and 900ml bottles. The action to use the blender is the same as other Nutribullets where you attach the bottle and press down – although its SmartSense technology makes it much more customised and versatile.

(Image credit: Nutribullet)

You might be wondering why a blender needs smart technology but the Nutribullet SmartSense Blender Combo uses its SmartSense features to detect your container size – jug or bottle – and ingredient load. From there, the Nutribullet SmartSense Blender Combo automatically adjusts its speed, time and setting to get the right results for smoothies, soups, nut butters and more.

The other new addition is the Nutribullet Triple Prep System , which is much bigger than the SmartSense Blender Combo, but runs on the same 1500W motor. As the name suggests, the Nutribullet Triple Prep System has three uses, so you can use it as a personal and full-size blender, and a seven-cup food processor, using its smart base.

The Nutribullet Triple Prep System has Vessel Recognition technology, which automatically shows you its different functions, depending on the attachment or vessel that you’ve attached. For example, the bullet blend allows you to choose between dressings and smoothies, while the food process has a choice of dip or chop.

