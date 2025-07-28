66°North flips its logo (and the script) for a bold anniversary collection
The Icelandic outerwear brand celebrates nearly a century of braving the elements with an ultra-limited capsule collection
To mark 99 years of kitting out Icelanders for life on one of the most extreme corners of the planet, 66°North has dropped a limited-edition capsule that literally rewrites its own name.
The 99-Year Capsule Collection flips the brand’s iconic “66” logo upside down into a celebratory “99”, a playful nod to nearly a century of outerwear design forged in the wild.
As expected from the company, the new range is more than just a logo flip (and easy cash grab).
Similar to 66°North's recent Trail Running Collection, the 99-Year Capsule Collection is a respectful nod to the brand's history and Icelandic heritage.
The highlights are two of 66°North’s most iconic waterproof shells – the Snæfell Neoshell Jacket and Vatnajökull Softshell Jacket – reimagined as exclusive anniversary editions.
Each jacket is limited to just 99 pieces worldwide, making this one of the rarest 66°North drops to date.
Matching trousers are also included, alongside elevated everyday staples in the form of a Dyngja Hoodie and Anniversary T-Shirt.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The campaign was shot in Reykjavík by Icelandic photographer Anna Maggy and features locals wearing the gear in real-life, candid moments.
It’s a quiet but powerful tribute to the communities that have relied on 66°North to face the elements for nearly a century.
While the heritage is front and centre, the technology remains cutting-edge.
Expect Neoshell and softshell materials engineered for Arctic-level adventures, but with street-ready silhouettes that wouldn’t look out of place in downtown Reykjavik.
The 99-Year Capsule Collection is a celebration of endurance, craftsmanship, and Icelandic grit. With just 99 of each outerwear piece available, it won’t last long.
Explore the full collection at 66°North now.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.