Best Black Friday 4K TV deals 2019: bargain-priced 4K UHD televisions to tempt you

With Black Friday (29 November) bearing down on us, if you're looking for a cheap TV or the best TV deal you can get for your budget, you've come to the right page. We're scouring the internet, looking for the best cheap 4K TV deals from all of the biggest and most reliable brands and retailers in the run up to the end-of-year holiday/sales period. If you're looking to upgrade – perhaps to a 4K HDR TV or a beautifully bright OLED panel, this could be the best time to strike.

Below, you'll find our top recommendations for the very best TV deals of the week broken down by brand. They're at various sizes and price points, from big screen TVs to smaller screens for the kitchen, bedroom and so on.

BLACK FRIDAY 4k TV DEALS: WHAT WE EXPECT TO SEE

TVs, especially the 4K variety, are among the most popular products in the Black Friday bargain rush. If last year's stats are anything to go be, we expect to see big, and in some instances, huge savings on TVs in all price bands.

For instance, the 2018 variant of the well-received 65-inch LG OLED65B8SLC is already £200 cheaper than its successor and there's every chance the same level of price drop will apply to the current 2019 model come November 29.

Given Samsung's tendency to flood the market with loads of different models during any given year, you can safely bet there'll be some very attractive bargains over the next few weeks and into and beyond the Black Friday mayhem period.

Better get your skates ready – and a very big carrier bag.

T3's top TV deals right now this minute

LG C8 OLED 4K





The 2018-spec LG C8 is at a huge discount compared to its launch price and the cost of its successor the C9.

Sony TV deals

Similarly the 65-inch Sony AF8 – a T3 Award winning TV that is really not much worse than this year's AF9 – can often be had for under £2000 if you shop around. If space is an issue, consider the smaller 55-inch version which we've spied for less than £1,500.

Samsung TV deals

Samsung seems to have done a better job of getting its 2018 televisions out of retail, making room for its 2019 QLED TVs, such as the T3 Award winning Q90R. We've already found last year's 65-inch Q9FN going for a remarkably reasonable £1,849 at Smart Appliances UK.

The other big OLED 4K deals

There are very few 2019-spec TV deals from Panasonic or Philips at the moment but we do know that Philips practically always discounts one of its flagship TVs for Amazon Prime Day (and other sales periods such as Black Friday). We'll keep an eye out for that, for you…