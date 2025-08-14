I found one of Dyson’s best-selling vacuums with a huge £130 discount on Amazon
This is very rare indeed!
It’s not often you see a Dyson product discounted, especially on Amazon. So you can imagine my surprise when I spotted the best-selling Dyson V8 Advanced cordless vacuum going for over 30% off.
Normally priced at £329.99, it’s now just under £230, saving you a huge £130. There's no doubt it's one of Dyson’s older models, but it’s still sold directly by the retailer, which says a lot about how popular it remains.
Dyson discounts are few and far between, and when they do appear, the best-sellers don’t tend to stick around for long. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your cleaning game, now’s the perfect time.
One of the best things about the V8 is the range of attachments it comes with. You get a combination tool, crevice tool, and the main detangling floor head – basically, a solution for every surface in your home.
Under the hood, the V8’s motor spins at up to 110,000rpm, delivering powerful, fade-free suction. Its six-cell battery gives up to 40 minutes of runtime, with two power modes to switch between depending on the job.
