Live
7 best Black Friday Dyson deals LIVE – the biggest price cuts on vacuums, hair stylers, fans and more
Want to save some cash on Dyson products? T3 has found all the best offers here…
The best Black Friday deals have officially kicked off, helping you save hundreds on the latest tech, active and home products. Speaking of home, Dyson has had some serious price drops across its entire product range – and I’ll be reporting on them live so you can find the best offers.
Dyson rarely gets big discounts, mainly due to how luxurious and high quality its products are. But this year, Dyson definitely has some of the biggest discounts I’ve ever seen from the brand – it might be its best Black Friday yet!
Right now in the Black Friday sales, you can find Dyson products with over £600 off – yes, really! This includes discounts on Dyson vacuum cleaners, air treatment fans and hair styling tools like hair dryers.
To help you find the best Black Friday Dyson deals, keep this page bookmarked so you can see all the best offers from this year’s sale from now until Cyber Monday.
- Amazon: huge savings on Dyson hair tools, vacuums and fans
- AO.com: member and non-member discounts on Dyson
- Argos: lowest ever prices on Dyson appliances
- Boots: discounted Dyson hair tools
- Currys: get over £170 off on Dyson products
- Dyson: save up to £250 on Dyson’s official Black Friday sale
- John Lewis: up to £200 off Dyson vacuum cleaners
- Very: big price cuts on Dyson hair tools and more
Save £140 on the Dyson V12 Detect cordless vacuum in Dyson’s Black Friday sale. This deal comes with six attachments for versatile cleaning, including crevice and combination tools, and multiple cleaner heads. Read our full Dyson V12 Detect review for more details.
The Dyson V15s Detect Submarine is now £200 off at Currys. Great for both wet and dry cleaning, it has a 60 minute runtime and is great for tidying up human and pet hair. Read our full Dyson V15s Detect Submarine review for more details.
Get £250 off the Dyson WashG1 at Dyson. This wet floor cleaner has two tanks – one for clean water and one for dirty water – so it hygienically cleans your floor without spreading dirt around it. It also has a debris tray to pick up any missed crumbs. Read our full Dyson WashG1 review for more details.
Save £550 on the Dyson 360 Vis Nav in Very’s Black Friday sale. The Dyson 360 Vis Nav has a square and rounded design so it can get into corners and flush against skirting boards. It’s small enough to fit underneath furniture too, for an in-depth clean. Read our full Dyson 360 Vis Nav review for more details.
The five-star Dyson AirWrap is now 25% off in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale. This multi-styler and dryer comes with multiple accessories so you can wave, curl and blow dry your hair. This deal is on the nickel/copper colourway. Read our full Dyson AirWrap review for more details.
The Dyson Supersonic is now under £200, thanks to this £130 price cut at John Lewis. Available in prussian blue, the Dyson Supersonic is a versatile hair dryer that’s lightweight and ergonomic. Read our full Dyson Supersonic review for more details.
Dyson’s newest air treatment product, the Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP1 now has £150 off at Dyson. As a 3-in-1 device, it acts as a purifier, fan and heater so you can use it all year round.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Day 1: Dyson vacuum deals
Welcome to day one of T3's Black Friday Dyson deals live hub!
This week, I'll be reporting on the best Dyson deals you can find in the Black Friday sales. There are some huge offers up for grabs this week, including over £200 off at Dyson's official website, and over £600 off at other retailers.
To kick this live hub off, I'll be focusing on all things vacuum cleaners today. Dyson is known for its vacuum cleaners, so it only feels right, after all!
Stay tuned for the best Dyson vacuum cleaner deals you can shop right now.