Here's my pick of the best Fitbit Black Friday deals in the US and UK – all with nearly 50% off the RRP

If you’ve been thinking about upping your fitness game, Black Friday is basically your shortcut to picking up a decent tracker without paying full whack. The problem is, Amazon and co are absolutely rammed with so many deals right now – and not all of them are actually that good.

So I’ve gone through the current Fitbit and Fitbit-powered offers and pulled out the ones that really stand out on value, not just the RRP marketing spin. These four are the biggest percentage discounts in the US and UK right now, and they’re all devices I think make sense depending on what you need - from a kids’ smartwatch with LTE built in, to a simple starter band, to a full-on Pixel Watch.

If you want to hit January already set up with something on your wrist – rather than panic-ordering a random tracker in the first week of the new year – these are my pick of the best Fitbit Black Friday deals to check out first...

My top picks from Fitbit in the US this Black Friday

Save 40% Fitbit Versa 4 : was $199.95 now $119.95 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ The Versa 4 is a comfy mid-range Fitbit that’s ideal if you want more than a basic band but don’t need top-end smartwatch features. You’re getting built-in GPS, heart-rate and sleep tracking, plenty of workout modes and a nice slim design that’s easy to wear 24/7. Battery life is one of its big strengths too. With around 40% off, this is a very solid price for a simple, no-nonsense fitness watch.

Save 44% Fitbit Ace LTE : was $179.99 now $99.95 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This is the biggest Fitbit percentage saving in the US right now, and it’s a neat option if your kids are begging for a smartwatch. The Fitbit Ace LTE has built-in 4G LTE and GPS, in-app calls and messages, and movement-based games inside the Fitbit Arcade to encourage them to be more active. You also get location tracking and activity stats so you can keep an eye on what they’re up to. At just under $100, it’s a chunky discount on a very feature-packed kids’ wearable.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.95 now $99.95 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If you’d rather stick with a classic fitness band than go full smartwatch, the Fitbit Charge 6 is the one to look at this Black Friday. You’re getting built-in GPS, 24/7 heart-rate tracking, loads of workout modes, strong sleep tracking, and all the usual Fitbit stats and insights in a slimmer, lighter form factor than something like the Versa. And with a $60 saving, it's one of the best prices I’ve seen on it.

My top picks from Fitbit in the UK this Black Friday

Save 43% Google Pixel Watch 3: was £349 now £199 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This is the headline Fitbit-powered deal in the UK. The Pixel Watch 3 combines a sleek round design and bright AMOLED screen with full Fitbit health and fitness tracking, including 24/7 heart rate, advanced running tools and detailed sleep insights. You also get all the Google smarts – Assistant, Maps, Wallet and more – on your wrist. At £199, you’re saving £150, which is about 43% off last year’s flagship Google watch.

Save 38% Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84 now £52 at very.co.uk Read more Read less ▼ If you just want something small and simple to track steps, sleep and everyday activity, the Inspire 3 is the bargain to go for. It’s light, comfortable, and gives you all the core Fitbit features (including heart-rate tracking and solid sleep stats) without the faff of a full smartwatch. With nearly 40% off, it’s a very easy, low-risk way to get into the Fitbit ecosystem - or to upgrade from an older band that’s on its last legs.

Those are the five fitbit wearables that stand out most on pure value, in my opinion. Two big smartwatch-style options with Fitbit brains, and three cheaper devices that are perfect for kids or beginners who just want the essentials without overspending.