Best Black Friday Christmas tree deals 2025: grab your tree while prices are seriously low
With Thanksgiving behind us, it’s finally time to focus on the biggest holiday decision of the season
Now that Thanksgiving is out of the way, it’s officially time to turn your attention to the most important holiday decision of all – where you’re getting your Christmas tree. Maybe you’ve got a trusty old spruce you drag out of the basement every year, or perhaps you prefer the thrill of picking out a fresh one from your local store. However if you are in the market for something new, why wait? Black Friday weekend is hands-down the best time to grab an amazing Christmas tree for an even more amazing price.
Stores like Walmart, Home Depot and Target are already in full festive swing, rolling out brilliant deals and discounts that are guaranteed to get your holiday senses tingling. The Black Friday sales are running all weekend, so we’re expecting the Christmas tree bargains to keep coming right through to Monday. We’ve rounded up the best ones so far below, and we’ll keep updating this page as new deals drop.
Best Current Christmas Tree Discounts 2025
Amazon: save across all trees, wreaths and decorations
Balsam Hill: up to 50% off trees and wreaths
King of Christmas: big price drops across all Christmas trees
Kohl's: 15% off online and in-store + free shipping with $25 purchase
Target: up to 50% off Christmas trees
Walmart: save on all artificial trees
Wayfair: save up to 80% off Christmas trees
Best Black Friday Christmas Tree Deals 2025
Read moreRead less▼
The Silverado Slim pays homage to the tranquil beauty of the historic Silverado Trail, a narrow winding road that hugs the east side of the Valley.
Read moreRead less▼
This tree will let you enjoy the Christmas tree feel, even when you have little space. This Classic Pine unlit Christmas tree comes with a durable metal base that can help stand the tree up straight inside or outside of your home and it will add a warm, festive feeling to any setting. It also comes as a 5ft, 7ft or 8ft.
Read moreRead less▼
This artificial Christmas tree is made with 100% Classic Needle foliage for a full, abundant look. Choose from a variety of heights and lighting options that suit your space and decorating style.
Read moreRead less▼
If you're looking for something a little bigger, this Walmart 9ft one is perfect. Its 3594 branch tips and two different shapes create a vibrant centerpiece for holiday decorations that will leave guests in awe. Crafted from 100% new PVC, which is fireproof, non-fading & non-allergic, this Christmas tree ensures both safety & longevity.
Read moreRead less▼
The Vermont White Spruce is one of the most breathtaking, state-of-the-art, realistic trees with the widest variety of sizes, lights, and shapes of any of the Balsam Hill trees.
Read moreRead less▼
The 7.5ft King Flock Artificial Christmas Tree features state of the art design with a blend of realistic and classic tips, resulting in a grand and beautiful hallmark Christmas tree. With heavily flocked tips, you can enjoy the look of freshly fallen snow adorning each branch of your tree.
Read moreRead less▼
With a minimalistic yet extremely sturdy design, this centerpiece is an excellent choice for showcasing your most prized ornament collections or simply standing out from the crowd with a distinct tree that brings out your unique taste.
Read moreRead less▼
Transform your holiday season with the exquisite 7.5ft artificial Christmas tree from National Tree Company, designed to bring the beauty of nature into your home without the hassle of upkeep.
Read moreRead less▼
This beautiful 7.5 foot tree features lifelike needles designed to replicate the beauty of a real pine Christmas tree. It's made from flame resistant and non-allergenic materials to keep your home safe all season.
Read moreRead less▼
This Kingswood Fir Slim Pre-Lit Artificial Green Christmas Tree is 4.5 feet tall with a 24 inch base diameter. Featuring hundreds of individually crafted branch tips to create full bodied branches, this tree is designed to look and feel lifelike.
Artificial vs real: which Christmas tree is best?
When it comes to choosing between artificial and real Christmas trees, it really depends on what matters most to you. Real trees are the eco-friendlier option, as they’re fully biodegradable, recyclable and can even be turned into mulch. They also smell incredible and instantly make your home feel festive.
Artificial trees, on the other hand, are made from plastic and steel, so they take more energy to produce and will eventually end up in landfill. However, if you keep an artificial tree for five years or more, its environmental impact drops considerably. They’re also far less maintenance, meaning there's no daily pine-needle cleanup and no worrying about keeping it watered.
Before you go, make sure to read our guide on how to make your Christmas tree part of your smart home. We've also done a round up of the best smart Christmas tree lights if you're interested as well.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.