Best Black Friday Christmas tree deals 2025: grab your tree while prices are seriously low

Now that Thanksgiving is out of the way, it’s officially time to turn your attention to the most important holiday decision of all – where you’re getting your Christmas tree. Maybe you’ve got a trusty old spruce you drag out of the basement every year, or perhaps you prefer the thrill of picking out a fresh one from your local store. However if you are in the market for something new, why wait? Black Friday weekend is hands-down the best time to grab an amazing Christmas tree for an even more amazing price.

Stores like Walmart, Home Depot and Target are already in full festive swing, rolling out brilliant deals and discounts that are guaranteed to get your holiday senses tingling. The Black Friday sales are running all weekend, so we’re expecting the Christmas tree bargains to keep coming right through to Monday. We’ve rounded up the best ones so far below, and we’ll keep updating this page as new deals drop.

Best Current Christmas Tree Discounts 2025

Amazon: save across all trees, wreaths and decorations

Balsam Hill: up to 50% off trees and wreaths

King of Christmas: big price drops across all Christmas trees

Kohl's: 15% off online and in-store + free shipping with $25 purchase

Target: up to 50% off Christmas trees

Walmart: save on all artificial trees

Wayfair: save up to 80% off Christmas trees

Best Black Friday Christmas Tree Deals 2025

Save 64% ($44.01) Costway Artificial PVC Christmas Tree (6ft): was $69 now $24.99 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ This tree will let you enjoy the Christmas tree feel, even when you have little space. This Classic Pine unlit Christmas tree comes with a durable metal base that can help stand the tree up straight inside or outside of your home and it will add a warm, festive feeling to any setting. It also comes as a 5ft, 7ft or 8ft.

Save 36% ($100) Costway Hinged Christmas Tree (9ft): was $279 now $179 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ If you're looking for something a little bigger, this Walmart 9ft one is perfect. Its 3594 branch tips and two different shapes create a vibrant centerpiece for holiday decorations that will leave guests in awe. Crafted from 100% new PVC, which is fireproof, non-fading & non-allergic, this Christmas tree ensures both safety & longevity.

Save 39% ($220) King of Christmas King Flock Artificial Christmas Tree (7.5ft): was $569 now $349 at kingofchristmas.com Read more Read less ▼ The 7.5ft King Flock Artificial Christmas Tree features state of the art design with a blend of realistic and classic tips, resulting in a grand and beautiful hallmark Christmas tree. With heavily flocked tips, you can enjoy the look of freshly fallen snow adorning each branch of your tree.

Artificial vs real: which Christmas tree is best?

When it comes to choosing between artificial and real Christmas trees, it really depends on what matters most to you. Real trees are the eco-friendlier option, as they’re fully biodegradable, recyclable and can even be turned into mulch. They also smell incredible and instantly make your home feel festive.

Artificial trees, on the other hand, are made from plastic and steel, so they take more energy to produce and will eventually end up in landfill. However, if you keep an artificial tree for five years or more, its environmental impact drops considerably. They’re also far less maintenance, meaning there's no daily pine-needle cleanup and no worrying about keeping it watered.

Before you go, make sure to read our guide on how to make your Christmas tree part of your smart home. We've also done a round up of the best smart Christmas tree lights if you're interested as well.