EcoFlow just dropped its new DELTA 3 Max Plus portable power station early – and added an unexpected Black Friday discount

EcoFlow wasn't supposed to launch its next major portable power station until next year, but in a very Black-Friday-appropriate twist, the company has pushed the button early.

The brand-new DELTA 3 Max Series officially lands today, complete with launch bundles and an extra 5% off using exclusive codes for Amazon (DELTA3MAXUK) and EcoFlow’s website (EFNEWD3MSERIES).

Originally slated for the new year, the DELTA 3 Max Series feels like the company’s biggest step forward since the DELTA Pro. The flagship DELTA 3 Max Plus (2048Wh) is the industry’s first 2kWh power station capable of delivering a massive 3,000W AC output with 6,000W surge power, according to EcoFlow.

This means you can run almost any home appliance, from fridges and kettles to microwaves and washing machines, without tripping the unit. The standard DELTA 3 Max model offers a still-hefty 2,400W output.

A power station built for both emergencies and everyday use

Beyond the headline wattage, EcoFlow has packed the DELTA 3 Max Plus with genuinely useful tech.

One of the most exciting new features is Output Priority, which lets you decide exactly which circuits stay powered during an outage (e.g., keeping the fridge on while shutting off lighting) either via the onboard controls or the app.

It can also automatically cut non-essential devices when the battery hits a user-defined threshold, preserving the remaining charge for critical appliances.

The DELTA 3 Max Plus is expandable, too, from its base 2kWh up to a massive 10kWh using EcoFlow’s Smart Extra Batteries. This is enough to keep major home circuits running for days, or to build a flexible off-grid setup.

(Image credit: EcoFlow)

If there’s one area where EcoFlow continues to dominate, it’s charging performance. AC charging can take the DELTA 3 Max Plus from 0–80% in just 47 minutes, thanks to X-Stream 3.0.

Solar charging supports up to 1,000W input, and the improved alternator charger can also push 1,000W, filling the unit to 80% in 95 minutes while on the road.

Even solar-plus-alternator dual charging is supported, hitting the same 0–80% level in around 51 minutes.

The station's LFP batteries are rated for a 10-year lifespan, automotive-grade CTC structural reinforcement, and over 40 layers of safety protections managed by an AI-enhanced BMS.

EcoFlow also claims whisper-quiet operation at 30 dB or lower, quieter than many fridges. For home offices or studios, the Plus model includes a 10 ms UPS mode, twice as fast as the typical 20 ms switchover, along with HID support to safely shut down NAS servers during long outages.

If you’ve considered adding a full-size portable power station to your home or off-grid setup, this early launch couldn’t have been timed better.