Eufy’s impressive new security camera has finally arrived – here's how much it costs

QUICK SUMMARY Eufy has officially launched its brand-new EufyCam S4, following its first appearance at IFA earlier this year. The camera, which is now available to buy from Eufy’s online store, is the industry’s first DIY solar-powered hybrid security camera that combines a 4K fixed bullet lens with dual 2K pan-tilt-zoom lenses. Promising full 360° coverage, facial recognition up to 15 metres away, and all-day power from just an hour of sunlight, the EufyCam S4 is designed to deliver smarter, more sustainable home security.

Eufy kept things short and sweet at IFA this year, revealing four brand new gadgets that instantly caught the attention of the smart home crowd. Like most launches, we were told it’d be a few months before we’d actually get our hands on them – but the wait’s finally over, and the EufyCam S4 is now officially available to buy.

The EufyCam S4 is said to be the industry’s first DIY solar-powered hybrid camera, combining a 4K fixed bullet lens with dual 2K PTZ lenses. In simple terms, that means you get 360° coverage and detailed facial recognition from up to 15 metres away, offering serious protection from every angle.

Whilst early birds were able to pre-order from launch, the camera is now available directly from Eufy’s online store, and you’ll find pricing details below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally EufyCam S4 pricing Header Cell - Column 0 UK EU US Solo camera £249 €299 $299 2-Cam Kit with HomeBase £549 €699 $649 4-Cam Kit with HomeBase £949 €1,099 $1,149

Thanks to its 16MP triple-lens system, the S4 offers a 130° fixed wide-angle view and full 360° tracking. Once the bullet lens detects movement, the PTZ feature locks on and follows the subject until they leave the frame. You’re also getting 4K+ Dual 2K resolution and four LED spotlights for crisp colour night vision.

The built-in solar panel needs just an hour of direct sunlight a day to stay fully charged, and it’s detachable, so you can mount it wherever it catches the most light. Red and blue warning lights also activate alongside a 105dB siren if an intruder approaches, delivering a powerful visual and auditory deterrent to keep your home secure.

(Image credit: Eufy)

When paired with the HomeBase S380, powered by BionicMind AI, the S4 can recognise faces, vehicles and pets. The Cross-Cam Tracking feature even connects footage from multiple cameras into a single, seamless event, and the 24/7 Snapshots mode gives you continuous visual monitoring without draining the battery.