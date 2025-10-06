DJI’s flagship drone just got a smart upgrade you’ll actually notice

DJI has issued a firmware update for the Mavic 4 Pro, the brand's best drone for prosumers, which impressed me with its next-level performance and cutting-edge design during testing.

The latest release adds two notable upgrades: automatic zoom switching and a Dynamic Home Point mode.

Zoom switching might sound small on paper, but for pilots, it’s a big step forward.

Instead of manually juggling lenses or breaking up a shoot, the drone can now transition seamlessly between focal lengths.

This makes it easier to adjust framing mid-flight, giving creators more fluid control when chasing action shots or piecing together cinematic sequences.

Dynamic Home Point, meanwhile, tackles one of the most practical challenges in drone flying.

Traditionally, the return-to-home location is fixed at takeoff. With this update, the Mavic 4 Pro can now follow the controller’s current position.

It's a game-changer for those shooting from moving vehicles or boats, reducing the risk of a drone heading back to an empty spot miles away.

Momentum in the skies

In my review of the Mavic 4 Pro, I called the drone “a serious leap forward,” praising its Infinity Gimbal with 360-degree rotation, LiDAR-based obstacle sensing, and generous flight times of over 50 minutes.

DJI had raised the bar for what a prosumer drone could achieve with the Mavic 4 Pro – this firmware release builds on that momentum, reinforcing the drone's status as a tool for ambitious aerial filmmakers.

For owners, the update is free and available now via the DJI Fly app. If you don't have a DJI drone yet, check out T3's roundup of the best cheap DJI deals now.

[via Imaging Resource]