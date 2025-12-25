I test tech for a living and these six gadgets won me over in 2025

I write a lot about consumer tech, especially wearables, drones and action cameras, among other things. And in 2025, I wrote a lot due to major releases from brands including, but not limited to, DJI, Insta360, Garmin, Apple, Samsung, Google, GoPro, and more.

Looking back on the year that brought us 10+ new Garmin watches, it's easy to assume there were loads of gadgets that excited tech lovers like me. Interestingly, that's not the case. As always, less is often more, which is why having a large number of new releases doesn't guarantee that you'll have a ton of exciting new products coming out.

That said, and even in the world of iterative design, there were a few standout models that really blew me away, from the world's first 360º drone and an action camera attachment that prints out your photos instantly to smartwatches that track your antioxidant levels and more.

I'm sure there were loads more interesting products that came out in 2025, but I'll focus on the ones I reported on and/or tested. Some of them are pure tech, while others have an interesting tech aspect. Here's to a 2026 with even more innovation and surprises!

(Image credit: Tim Coleman)

Antigravity A1 Drone

Insta360-incubated brand Antigravity has been building up hype around the world's first 360º drone for months, and I've been lucky enough to try the innovative flying tripod months before it was announced to the public.

Even though I don't think every element of the drone lives up to the hype (including the little display on the headset that allows others to see what you're looking at), the A1 is an exciting new concept in an area that's highly iterative in its design.

DJI is already on Antigravity's heels with its rumoured Avata 360 drone, just like how the Chinese giant went after Zero Robotics' HoverAir selfie drone with the Neo and the Flip. For now, though, Antigravity A1 should enjoy the spotlight – it's well deserved.

From $1,599 | Antigravity

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Project Amplify

Nike was on a mission in 2025 to prove there was still innovation within the company. The Oregon-based brand not only revamped its running shoe line and launched a new sub-brand focused on groundbreaking new gear, but it also announced a ton of new projects that might shake up the running industry.

One of these is Project Amplify, which Nike claims is the world’s first powered footwear system for running and walking. It's a motor-assisted shoe that uses a lightweight drive belt and a rechargeable cuff battery to give wearers a subtle boost.

The company says the system can make hills feel flat and shave minutes off slower paces without feeling mechanical. Exoskeletons are having a moment, and Project Amplify shows there is a lot of innovation left to explore in the area.

£TBC | Nike

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Garmin Fenix 8 Pro MicroLED

Garmin had the busiest of years, which meant I spent the majority of 2025 testing the brand's running watches and triathlon wearables. One Garmin watch that stood out was the Fenix 8 Pro, the world's first MicroLED smartwatch and the crown jewel of the company's strong wearable portfolio.

Many brands, including Apple, were rumoured to be working on the technology, but Garmin broke through first, showcasing even stronger dominance over the smartwatch market than before. And it was quite a dominating force to begin with.

The Fenix 8 Pro isn't a mass-market watch – just look at the price tag – but it's an important milestone for not just Garmin, but the wearable industry as a whole. I look forward to seeing the tech in future Garmin watches! Not to mention where other brands might take it.

£1,729.99 | Garmin UK

(Image credit: Insta360)

Insta360 Pocket Printer

Insta360 never shied away from innovation, but 2025 really solidified the brand as a force to be reckoned with. It brought out two new 360-degree action cameras, the flagship X5 and the more affordable X4 Air, but it's what the Chinese brand did with one of its existing action cams that impressed me the most.

The Pocket Printer turns the already excellent Insta360 Ace Pro 2 into a bona-fide Polaroid with all the trimmings of a modern digital camera. It's a fascinating reframing of compact rugged cameras, and shows that the company is still thinking outside the box.

Insta360 always had a strong accessory game, and it got even more robust in 2025. It's also nice to see that a tech brand doesn't just forget an 'older' product as soon as it's out of the door. Wish more companies would follow suit.

£99 | Insta360 UK

(Image credit: Lumia)

Lumia 2 Smart Earring

Smart rings had a bit of a slow year due to limited market saturation and other smart products nipping at their heels (see also my Oakley Meta Vanguard review). That said, companies are already hunting for the next everyday object that hasn’t been “smartified” yet.

The Lumia 2 Smart Earring is one of these. It weighs less than a gram, yet it can monitor vital health stats, such as sleep, temperature, menstrual cycle, and readiness, and with greater accuracy and continuity than even smart rings, the company claims.

I've yet to try one, so I take all this with a pinch of salt, but even I must admit that a heart rate-tracking earring sounds enticing and opens up a whole new avenue of possibilities. What's next? Smart necklaces? Smart headbands? I'm here, waiting.

TBC | Lumia Health

(Image credit: Peloton)

Peloton IQ

Peloton launched a heap load of new hardware in the second half of 2026, which, to be fair, is very similar to its previous lot of treadmills and exercise bikes, but with bigger screens and – you guessed it – and more AI.

Now, I'm just as sceptical about AI as everyone else, but I saw Peloton IQ in action, and it looks pretty impressive. The system 'sees' you and can recommend changes to your workout in real time, provide feedback, and take commands.

It's a clever setup that might not sell the new Peloton Cross Training Bike+ on its own, but certainly adds to its appeal. I wish the company sold the camera on its own – bring back Peloton Guide, I say!

£2,299 | Peloton (Cross Training Bike+)

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

Samsung's wearables have always been synonymous with health tracking, and the brand really took it to the next level in 2025. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic can track everything its predecessors could and adds a few extra tricks, making it an even more indispensable tool than before.

The Antioxidant Index was one of the most obscure features added to any of the smartwatches, and I found it quite engaging to use. If you measure a feature's success by how much it changes your daily habits, the Antioxidant Index was a massive success for me, as it made me eat a lot more vegetables than usual to improve my score.

Gamification has always been a big appeal of smartwatches, and I'm glad there are still new things under the sun when it comes to health and fitness features.

£499 | Samsung UK