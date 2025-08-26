Nike just revealed the wildest trail gear of 2025, but would you dare wear it?

Nike has just introduced its most ambitious trail running collection to date, and it might also be its most divisive.

Revealed under the brand’s newly formed All Conditions Racing Department, the drop includes the long-awaited Nike ACG Ultrafly trail running shoe and an apparel kit that’s generating as much buzz for what’s missing as for what’s there.

“Nike ACG believes that life is meant to be unleashed in the wild,” says Scott LeClair, VP/GM of Nike ACG, adding that the “pursuit of feral dreams fuels everything we do.”

That philosophy comes to life in the ventilated vests and racing tops, punctuated with laser-cut holes across the back and sides.

Designed to maximise airflow in extreme heat, these pieces are as technically impressive as they are visually provocative.

But with their minimalist, avant-garde design, the ACG Racing Department apparel may just end up on the backs of fashion-forward runners and collectors, if they can get their hands on it.

Trail shoes that think like road racers

The Nike ACG Ultrafly headlines the drop and represents a major shift in how Nike approaches off-road performance.

While the ACG label has long been associated with rugged gear for hiking and casual adventure, the Ultrafly is a carbon-plated, ZoomX-cushioned racing shoe for serious trail competition.

(Image credit: Nike)

Think of it as Nike’s answer to high-performance trail shoes like the Hoka Tecton X 3 and the Adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra, but infused with ZoomX midsole foam, a full-length carbon FlyPlate, and Vibram Litebase Megagrip outsole traction.

Nike says the successor of the Nike Ultrafly Trail went through 13 rounds of development and clocked over 30,000 miles of elite-level testing, with input from pro trail runners like Tyler Green and Brittany Charboneau.

The most breathable trail gear Nike has ever made

If the Ultrafly is radical in construction, the new All Conditions Racing Department apparel is radical in aesthetic.

The perforated design is a response to real-world feedback from athletes tackling heat, altitude, and multi-hour trail events.

The laser-cut ventilation zones wrap around the torso and spine, the hottest parts of the body, while the technical knit fabrics wick sweat and provide just enough structure to stay put during long efforts.

Shea Aquilano, a Nike athlete and member of the All Conditions Racing Department, raced the 2025 Western States Endurance Run in Nike ACG kit (Image credit: Nike)

The silhouettes are cropped, minimalist, and tuned for race-day performance rather than trail casual.

But the design also walks a fine line between elite utility and runway flair.

One scroll through the NikeLab or Gyakusou archives and you’ll see where this could go: the ACG Racing Department kit may end up being a limited drop, hoarded by hypebeasts and collectors before it ever hits the dirt.

Built for heat, but not for everyone

So who is this gear really for?

The honest answer is: probably not you, unless you’re a pro athlete racing in 30°C+ heat or someone with the confidence to wear a partially see-through mesh singlet to your local parkrun.

Still, there’s no denying Nike’s ambition here. This launch is a statement about performance, about design, and about trail running’s place in the global sportswear conversation.

The Nike ACG Ultrafly and accompanying All Conditions Racing Department kit are expected to release in Spring 2026, with limited quantities available via Nike and selected retail partners.