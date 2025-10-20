I tested Fjallraven’s PFAS-free Keb Ecoshell jacket in horrific weather and it’s easily their best shell yet

Many years ago, Fjallraven and Gore-Tex were one of the first brands to work together in Europe to produce waterproof clothing using Gore-Tex.

After a while, the brands parted ways over sustainability goals and Fjallraven used their own membrane called Ecoshell in their best waterproof jackets which traded outright performance for eco credentials.

Fast forward to 2025, Gore-Tex have ditched PFAS and have rekindled their partnership with Fjallraven to introduce the GTX line which is now PFAS free and uses Gore-Tex epE membrane.

Fjallraven claim it brings more performance and durability yet still maintains the Swedish brand’s fierce commitment to sustainability and the environment and it is backed by Gore’s ‘Guaranteed to keep you dry promise’.

I’ve previously tested the Ecoshell Keb and loved the fit and feel of the shell but found it struggled in properly wet conditions, so hopefully the Keb GTX can combine all the best parts of the Ecoshell version with the legendary performance of Gore-Tex to create the ultimate jacket.

Fjallraven Keb GTX Jacket

Price and availability

The Keb GTX is available direct from Fjallraven or most outdoor retailers such as Trekkit, Cotswold Outdoors, Tiso, John Lewis and Nordic Outdoor. It retails for £550/€650/$600 and is available in UN Blue, Black, Dark Navy and Deep Forest in both mens and womens fit.

Key features

The Keb has been a stalwart in the Fjallraven range for many years now, acting as the Swedish brands do it all waterproof shell. On the whole it was excellent; breathable, well fitting and free from any nasty chemicals thanks to the use of Eco Shell which did not use the ‘forever chemicals’ (PFAS) found in Gore-Tex membranes at the time.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The one downfall of the Ecoshell Keb was that it traded outright performance for eco credentials which became noticeable when the heavens opened.

Gore-Tex has been developing a new membrane called ePE that does away with e-PTFE (a forever chemical that is highly damaging to the environment). Gore-Tex claim their new ePE membrane is lighter and thinner than the outgoing ePTFE, equally as durable and manages to have a lower carbon footprint than ePTFE.

Fjallraven have fallen into the trap of trading performance for sustainability in the past so does the introduction of the Gore-Tex ePE membrane change this? Absolutely.

(Image credit: Matt Buckley)

I tested the Keb GTX on a particularly sodden multi day hiking trip through the Lake District where it hammered with rain for 2 out of 3 days, so what better place to test a waterproof jacket.

Fjallraven don't provide any figures on the waterproof or breathability ratings but Gore claim that the ePE membrane has a rating of 28 000mm hydrostatic head rating for waterproofness which is equal to the outgoing e-PTFE based membranes.

Gore don’t have an official figure for breathability but independent testing led by industry exports Hohenstein have rated it as being ‘very breathable’ which is the highest rating available.

At the end of each day, I’d take the Keb GTX off and my mid layers would be bone dry, no water had leaked through the jacket and my sweat had been effectively wicked away through the membrane. Because the jacket was so breathable, I kept it on for 2 days, even when trudging uphill as I didn't feel I was overheating and when the showers did pass overhead, I was kept dry.

(Image credit: Matt Buckley)

Aside from the new Gore-Tex membrane, much of the Keb GTX remains similar to the Ecoshell version. I love the extended length of both the arms and back which offers more protection and stops water beading off the jacket and running straight into the waistband of your trousers or leaving your wrists exposed when reaching above your head.

The Keb GTX is well provisioned with pockets; there are two chest pockets that are accessible when wearing a harness or rucksack as well and a zippered internal pocket for valuables.

There are a few differences between the Ecoshell and Gore-Tex version however; the updated jacket drops the upper arm pocket that was mainly used as a ski pass pocket but gains pit zips which in my opinion is a worthwhile trade.

When layered correctly, I found the jacket to be very breathable but under hard exertion, it’s great to be able to regulate body temperature without taking the jacket off.

(Image credit: Matt Buckley)

The hood design has also been overhauled and with a new system of elastic cinch cords, it’s possible to get a really snug fit which was very welcomed when battling through some ferocious weather in the Lake District. The peak of the hood is mouldable too which means it can be folded out of the way if needed.

Having both variants of the jacket side by side, there’s not a huge difference in the look and feel of the fabrics, the Ecoshell feels a little softer but the 70D face fabric of the Gore-Tex Keb does not feel scratchy like some heavy duty Gore-Tex shells can do. Fjallraven have used recycled nylon as the face fabric which is more durable than the outgoing polyester used in the Eco Shell version.

Fjallraven have also updated the Bergtagen jacket with Gore-Tex which is their even burlier, even more hardcore jacket designed for use above the treeline. Think alpine mountaineering or trekking in the Arctic.

Verdict

The Keb GTX is replacing the Ecoshell version and will only cost a little more which in my view is an excellent value upgrade, however it’s tricky to ignore the quite large price tag.

It’s true that there are plenty of other Gore-Tex jackets available that cost ½ that of the Keb GTX, I think it’s important to remember who this jacket is for. It’s complete overkill for walking the dog or to be packed as an emergency layer should it get a bit drizzly.

(Image credit: Matt Buckley)

The Keb GTX is designed to be worn in conditions that you wouldn't otherwise dare go outside in, but you’re miles from anywhere on a multiday trip and the rain is set in for a few days and you’ve got to keep moving.

It’s incredibly protective from wind and rain yet breathable to slog up mountains in. Fjallraven are committed to making gear that will last for years to come and the Keb GTX is a prime example of this. Look after it and it could be the last jacket you buy this decade.

Also consider

My go-to jacket in recent years has been the 66 North Hornstrandir. Using a mix of Gore-Tex Pro and stretch, it’s a very comfortable and performant jacket but it’s overkill for most days in the mountains. It’s a touch more expensive than the Keb GTX at £595 but has kept me dry in some disgusting conditions. Check it out at 66North.

A more budget friendly option is the wildly popular Rab Kangri that still uses an ePE membrane which offers great waterproofness but it’d be noted that it’s quite heavy and not as breathable as other jackets. It’s still expensive at £340 but can often be found discounted at retailers. Head over to Rab to find out more.