No one saw this coming: Patagonia just dropped the Nano Puff’s ‘burly cousin’

With winter approaching, outdoor gear enthusiasts should start checking their gear to ensure they are ready for the cold season.

Patagonia has quietly launched a contender that could easily become one of its most sought-after pieces of the season: the Hi-Loft Nano Puff Hoody, which the brand is calling the Nano Puff’s “burly cousin.”

The brand has dramatically upgraded the insulation, using 170-g and 200-g PrimaLoft Silver Insulation Eco fill, which moves it well beyond its lighter siblings.

Insulation built for real winter

To match that warmth, Patagonia has reinforced the design. Tough shoulder and cuff overlays are built for harsh winter conditions. The hood is adjustable and large enough to fit over a helmet or hat.

Small but practical additions, such as a zippered chest pocket big enough for a fly box or a notepad, a 4-inch “brick” quilt pattern for keeping loft and structure, all add up to a seriously rugged piece.

The Hi-Loft Nano Puff Hoody is designed for anyone seeking serious synthetic insulation without committing to a full expedition parka.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Patagonia) (Image credit: Patagonia) (Image credit: Patagonia) (Image credit: Patagonia) (Image credit: Patagonia) (Image credit: Patagonia)

Those who want warmth, durability, protection from the elements, and a garment that won't collapse under the weight of a backpack strap or shred at the cuffs are likely to be drawn to this hoody.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Everything about this release suggests Patagonia is aiming big this winter (and likely succeeding).

With strong insulation, rugged build, practical features, and the weight of the Nano Puff brand behind it, the new jacket is perfect for Patagonia fans who want something tougher and warmer than the slim Nano Puff but don’t want to switch to full parkas.

If supply holds up, this could quickly become a bestseller (or at least a major drop of the season) for Patagonia.

The Hi-Loft Nano Puff Hoody is now available at Patagonia UK and Patagonia US for the recommended retail price of £280/ $329 (~AU$493.43).