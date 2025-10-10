HOKA steps into GORE-TEX territory with a bold new take on one of its chunkiest trail shoes

HOKA isn’t slowing down on collaborations, and the latest might be its most weather-ready yet.

Fresh from launching comfort-focused laceless models like the Skyward Laceless, the brand is now partnering with Canadian technical apparel label HAVEN to rework the Stinson EVO. And for the first time, it comes in GORE-TEX.

While HOKA has built a reputation on oversized midsoles and trail-friendly designs, this project leans heavily into HAVEN’s modern utilitarian style.

It features clean lines, tonal palettes, and premium touches, including nubuck and suede panels, ripstop overlays, and, of course, a fully waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX membrane.

A different kind of evolution

HAVEN co-founder Arthur Chmielewski describes the design as “something that lives naturally between the outdoors and the city.”

That dual purpose is backed by HOKA’s Zero Gravity midsole with Adaptive Tuning, tech built for cushioning and stability, whether you’re moving through subway stations or forest switchbacks.

It’s a lifestyle piece, but one that won’t shy away from wet commutes or cold-weather travel.

We’ve seen HOKA lean harder into design-driven releases lately. The Tecton X2 recently received an MAAP makeover, while collabs like the J.L-A.L partnership put a luxury spin on everyday runners.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: HOKA) (Image credit: HOKA) (Image credit: HOKA) (Image credit: HOKA) (Image credit: HOKA)

The HAVEN x HOKA Stinson EVO GTX follows that pattern, sharpening performance roots by refined aesthetics.

The result is a shoe that feels like it belongs in both worlds: an outdoor-ready trainer with style credentials strong enough to slip into HAVEN’s minimalist wardrobe.

The HAVEN x HOKA Stinson EVO GTX drops on 17 October exclusively at HAVEN, with a wider release and HOKA and select retailers from 24 October.

Pricing is TBC, but expect it to sit at the premium end of HOKA’s line-up.