HOKA’s fastest trail shoe gets a MAAP makeover and it looks seriously sharp
It’s a collab built on mutual respect (and serious mileage)
There’s no shortage of limited-edition sneaker releases, but every so often, one comes along that actually deserves the hype.
The new HOKA x MAAP collaboration is one of those, fusing the carbon-plated speed of HOKA’s Tecton X 2 trail shoe with the bold aesthetic and technical detailing MAAP is known for in the cycling world.
Launched in a sharp “limeade” colourway, the collab pairs grippy Vibram Megagrip lugs with dual parallel carbon plates underfoot, giving you explosive energy return whether you're grinding out miles on gravel or hammering the pedals in flats.
MAAP’s signature visual cues are everywhere, from the reflective splatter accents and tonal MAAP branding on the laces to the graphic insoles and technical overlays. Even the inner collar lining gets a vibrant refresh.
Two brands, one vision
What makes this collaboration stand out is how naturally the two brands align.
Both HOKA and MAAP operate at the intersection of high performance and forward-thinking design, pushing the boundaries of technical gear without compromising on visual identity.
The Tecton X 2, one of HOKA’s most advanced trail running shoes, brings dual carbon plates and a ProFlyX midsole for fast-paced off-road running, while MAAP’s signature use of reflective trims and elevated colour palettes brings unmistakable edge.
What’s more, the shoe looks just as good on the bike as it does in a group run or your post-ride coffee stop. It’s a collaboration that talks performance and wears it loud.
The HOKA x MAAP Tecton X 2 will be available exclusively in MAAP stores from 11 July, followed by a global release at MAAP and HOKA on 15 July.
RRP is $230 / €225 / AU$350 / £185, with a series of community events marking the launch in Melbourne, LA and Berlin on 12 July.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
