HOKA just launched a new carbon racer shoe that’s built for speed – and comfort

Carbon plate running shoes are everywhere these days - but not all of them are built with your average runner in mind.

While many of the best running shoes push for extreme speed with towering foam stacks and razor-thin uppers that propel you like roadrunner, HOKA’s launched a new set of kicks that take a more, er, grounded approach.

Arriving in the form of the Rocket X 3, HOKA's latest running shoe boasts a silhouette that, yes, is light, fast and designed for PBs - but this time there's a bit more focus on stability and support, especially when compared to what the brand's rivals are doing.

This means that the latest model is a full overhaul of the Rocket X 2. While it's still built for race day, it's been given the comfort and control needed to keep things feeling smooth over longer distances.

(Image credit: HOKA)

Speed meets stability

The brand has also equipped the Rocket X 3 with a dual-density PEBA foam midsole, paired with a new carbon plate that features a lateral wing to boost control at faster paces. The aim is a more stable, responsive ride that many runners will likely appreciate in the latter stages of a race.

The Rocket X 3 now also features a 7mm heel-to-toe drop, a slight increase from the 5mm in the Rocket X 2 (which we reviewed and liked, for the most part) and weighs just 226g in a men’s size 10. This makes it the lightest carbon-plated shoe the firm has made to date. That, HOKA says, should help keep your legs feeling fresher when chasing longer goals like half or full marathons.

Up top, the shoe uses a single-layer warp knit mesh for the upper, which keeps it breathable. Underfoot, HOKA has updated the grip too, with a tackier rubber to help runners stay confident on varied road surfaces.

At £220 in the UK and $250 in the US, the Rocket X 3 doesn't come cheap, but slots into the same price bracket as most other elite racers. It’s available now from hoka.com and an assortment of other retailers.