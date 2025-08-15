Samsung TVs just got a free upgrade that will make finding shows better

Quick Summary Samsung TV Plus, the free-to-watch, ad-supported service on Samsung TVs has revealed an upgraded design – for the US market only. It introduces a simpler layout, personalized homepage layout using its AI-supported system, and a live events spotlight for sports, concerts and breaking news.

Who doesn't love a free upgrade? If you're in the USA and possess one of the best TVs that Samsung makes, then you're in luck.

That's because the brand's Samsung TV Plus free-to-watch, ad-supported service just unveiled a redesign that makes finding shows easier than before for an improved experience.

The new design also leverages Samsung's AI (artificial intelligence) systems to aid with personalizing your viewing experience. It'll source from a wide range of channels, including Sony One, with shows such as Breaking Bad available for free.

Samsung TV Plus' new look

(Image credit: Samsung)

As you can see from the image above, the interface's layout echoes what you'll find on many of the best streaming services, such as Amazon Prime Video. Such familiarity will make browsing a breeze.

This homescreen will now be fully personalized, built around your favorites and what you watch. That means less scrolling to find what you want to get to the action more quickly.

The AI element adapts to preferences, including learning from your viewing habits, ensuring the most relevant channels, shows, suggestions and genres float to the top – offering your best viewing, for you.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

There's a 'Live Events Spotlight' to highlight sports, concerts, breaking news and live programming too. Check out the older Samsung TV Plus layout, as per an S95F QD-OLED TV from 2025, above.

Samsung's Vision AI is a prominent feature on the brand's 2025 TV range, not only delivering the above improvements, but putting its AI engine to use for picture processing enhancements in real-time.

Where can I get Samsung TV Plus?

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung TV Plus is a free service – and the most-used streaming app on Samsung's smart TVs. It offers over 3,500 channels, with ad support being why it's free to watch.

Samsung TV Plus is actually available on more than just Samsung TVs, too, with some Galaxy mobile devices, the Samsung Smart Monitor, and the Family Hub is also supported.

You needn't own a brand new 2025 set for access, with the brand's smart TVs back to 2017 being supported. That means it's a benefit to current owners in addition to future buyers.