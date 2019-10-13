The best Samsung phone: the top Samsung smartphones of 2019, ranked

If you're after the best Samsung phone for 2019 then we're here to lend a hand – here we'll explain all the differences between the various Samsung handsets you can go out and buy right now.

Almost 1 in 5 phones sold worldwide is a Samsung one – that's almost as good as Apple's figures and way ahead of anyone else in the market besides the big two. And considering Samsung's phones are well built, powerful and stylish, it's no surprise either.

The only problem is deciding which one is right for you, which is where we come in: we'll carefully explain all your options, so you can pick up your purchase with confidence.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (Image credit: Samsung)

1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ The most amount of Samsung phone for the most money Specifications Weight: 196g Dimensions: 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9mm OS: Android 9.0 Screen size: 6.8 inches Resolution: 1440 x 3040 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 855 / Exynos 9825 RAM: 12GB Storage: 256GB/512GB Battery: 4300mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.5-2.4 + 12MP f/2.1 + 16MP f/2.2 + TOF camera Front camera: 10MP f/1.9 + 8MP f/2.2 Reasons to buy + The S Pen is more useful than ever + A beautiful slab of glass $934.99 View at Amazon

If you want as much Samsung smartphone as money can buy then you want the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. It comes with the S Pen accessory, and that huge 6.8-inch screen, and those high speed internal specs, and there's even a 5G version if you really want to push the boat out... it's a monster of a phone.

The phone simply oozes quality when you hold it in your hand, and this is a phone that's going to last you many a year, if you've got the pockets or the bags to be able to cope with it. Up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1.5TB of storage space (with a microSD card)... it's smartphone royalty and then some.

Of course this doesn't come cheap, and not everyone wants such a huge screen, or a stylus, or such a big dent in their finances. If there's a complaint about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, it's that it's just too much phone to handle... and probably overkill for everyday tasks like checking email or browsing social media.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus The best Samsung phone if money is no object Specifications Weight: 175g Dimensions: 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8mm OS: Android 9.0 Screen size: 6.4 inches Resolution: 1440 x 3040 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 855 / Exynos 9820 RAM: 8GB/12GB Storage: 128GB/512GB/1TB Battery: 4100mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.5-2.4 + 12MP f/2.4 + 16MP f/2.2 Front camera: 10MP f/1.9 + 8MP f/2.2 Reasons to buy + Fantastic 6.4-inch QHD+ display + The best specs a phone can get $779.99 View at Amazon

If you don't want to go all the way up to the dizzy heights of the Note 10 Plus then there are of course plenty of alternatives: including the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, with its stunning build quality, its superb 6.4-inch display, a battery that's bigger than ever for the S series, and a triple-lens rear camera.

The only reason you wouldn't want to get the S10 Plus is if you don't like large screens or if you're trying to stick to a budget. Otherwise, this is definitely one of the the best Samsung phones on the market in 2019, especially if you don't think you'll need the stylus and want something a bit more compact.

Samsung Galaxy S10

3. Samsung Galaxy S10 The best Samsung phone for most people Specifications Weight: 157g Dimensions: 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8mm OS: Android 9.0 Screen size: 6.1 inches Resolution: 1440 x 3040 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 855 / Exynos 9820 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB/512GB Battery: 3400mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.5-2.4 + 12MP f/2.4 + 16MP f/2.2 Front camera: 10MP f/1.9 Reasons to buy + Rocks some excellent specs + Excellent triple-lens rear camera $37.50 View at Samsung

It can be tricky to choose between the three Galaxy S phones Samsung has launched in 2019, but we reckon the S10 just about edges it over the S10e. Sure, it's more expensive, but you get a bigger screen and a better camera for your money, so it's worth the outlay.

In our time with the Samsung Galaxy S10 we've been impressed by just about everything the phone has to offer: blazing fast speeds, a gorgeous-looking 6.1-inch screen with minimal bezels, the triple-lens rear camera, and more. You can't go wrong with this.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

4. Samsung Galaxy S10e The best Samsung phone for saving some cash Specifications Weight: 150g Dimensions: 142.2 x 69.9 x 7.9mm OS: Android 9.0 Screen size: 5.8 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2280 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 855 / Exynos 9820 RAM: 6GB/8GB Storage: 128GB/256GB Battery: 3100mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.5-2.4 + 16MP f/2.2 Front camera: 10MP f/1.9 Reasons to buy + More compact and pocket-friendly + The cheapest of the S10 phones $549 View at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S10e sits below the S10 Plus and the standard S10 in our rankings, but it's still a very appealing package. For less money than the top two phones, you still get the same snappy top-end processor inside and the same slick software on board as well.

The dual-lens rear camera isn't quite as good and of course the 5.8-inch screen is smaller – but you might well see that as a positive not a negative. If you've got smaller pockets or hands, or you want to save some money on your upgrade, the S10e is well worth a look.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (Image credit: Samsung)

5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 The slightly cheaper productivity powerhouse Specifications Weight: 168g Dimensions: 151 x 71.8 x 7.9mm OS: Android 9.0 Screen size: 6.3 inches Resolution: 1440 x 2280 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 855 / Exynos 9825 RAM: 8GB Storage: 256GB Battery: 3500mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.5-2.4 + 12MP f/2.1 + 16MP f/2.2 Front camera: 10MP f/1.9 + 8MP f/2.2 Reasons to buy + Very versatile rear-facing camera + Packed with plenty of power $39.59 View at Samsung

If you like the look of the Galaxy Note series, and want to get that S Pen functionality, then consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 over the Note 10+ – it's smaller, and it's cheaper, and in return you get slightly inferior specs, a slightly less capable camera, and a slightly smaller battery (though battery life should end up being about the same).

We prefer the Note 10+, which is why it's higher in our list, as it just has more of everything: the standard Note 10 is just a bit too close to the Galaxy S phones to stand out as much. Still, it's a super-powerful, fantastic-looking phone, and it could be the best Samsung phone for some people.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

6. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 A cheaper Samsung phone for those who want a stylus Specifications Weight: 201g Dimensions: 161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8mm OS: Android 9.0 Screen size: 6.4 inches Resolution: 1440 x 2960 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 845 / Exynos 9810 RAM: 6/8GB Storage: 128/512GB Battery: 4000mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.5 + 12MP f/2.4 Front camera: 8MP f/1.7 Reasons to buy + Stacks of power, stacks of screen + Upgraded S Pen stylus $37.50 View at Samsung 184 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is packed with mouth-watering specs and features a simply gorgeous 6.4-inch screen, and so if you want a stylus but at a cheaper price then this is well worth considering – it's been replaced by the Note 10, but it still packs plenty of power and aesthetic appeal.

The specs (including the camera) aren't too much of a jump over the S9 and S9 Plus phones, so you're really paying for the screen and that S Pen when you're comparing the 2018 phones from Samsung. The stylus did get an upgrade with the Note 9, including remote camera shutter and media playback capabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

7. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus The ex-best Samsung phone, full stop Specifications Weight: 189g Dimensions: 158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5mm OS: Android 9.0 Screen size: 6.2 inches Resolution: 1440 x 2960 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 845 / Exynos 9810 RAM: 6GB Storage: 64/128/256GB Battery: 3500mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.5 + 12MP f/2.4 Front camera: 8MP f/1.7 Reasons to buy + Bigger screen than the S9 + Decent specs even a year on $29.17 View at Samsung 10 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Our pick for the best Samsung phone of 2018 was the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, with all of the upgrades it brought: to the processor, to the camera, to the on-board OS, to the storage options, and so on. Unlike the regular S9, you get a dual-lens rear camera too.

It may now have been eclipsed by the S10 Plus, but this is still a fantastic phone, and you can now find some fantastic deals on it too. If you don't like the Infinity-O hole punch notch that the new Galaxy phones are sporting, perhaps the S9 Plus might suit you better.

The Samsung Galaxy S9

8. Samsung Galaxy S9 The ex-best Samsung phone, in a more compact form Specifications Weight: 163g Dimensions: 147.7 x 68.7 x 8.5mm OS: Android 9.0 Screen size: 5.8 inches Resolution: 1440 x 2960 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 845 / Exynos 9810 RAM: 4GB Storage: 64/128/256GB Battery: 3000mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.5 Front camera: 8MP f/1.7 Reasons to buy + Top specs in a smaller size + Worth the upgrade over older phones $492.70 View at Amazon 103 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you're in the market for a smaller, compact screen at a lower price, then the Samsung Galaxy S9 has you covered, with its top performance and fantastic camera (though it sticks with a single lens). This was top tech in 2018 and can still hold its own in 2019 too.

It's a faster, better designed option than the Galaxy S8 that came before it too, with the rear fingerprint sensor in a place that actually makes sense, and improved specs all round. This phone will still take everything you can throw at it, and look good while it's doing it too.

Samsung Galaxy Fold

9. Samsung Galaxy Fold The best Samsung phone for early adopters Specifications Weight: 236g Dimensions: 160.9 x 117.9 x 6.9 mm (folded), 160.9 x 62.9 x 15.5 mm (folded) OS: Android 9.0 Screen size: 7.3 inches Resolution: 1536 x 2152 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 855 RAM: 12GB Storage: 512GB Battery: 4380mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.5-2.4 + 12MP f/2.4 + 16MP f/2.2 Front camera: 10MP f/1.9 + 8MP f/1.9 Reasons to buy + Innovative folding display + Packed with the best tech View at AT&T

Welcome to the... er... fold then, to the Samsung Galaxy Fold – the innovative bendable beast can be yours if you want a piece of the foldable phone action. The phone will certainly impress anyone you show it to, but it'll also set you back £1,799 / $1,980 and up.

You do get a lot of fantastic hardware for your money – a triple-lens rear camera and a dual-lens front camera, the best specs money can buy in 2019, and a screen that opens out into a tablet and folds down into a phone. An amazing bit of tech, if you can afford it.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G (Image credit: Samsung)

10. Samsung Galaxy A90 5G 5G from Samsung without the price hike Specifications Weight: 206g Dimensions: 164.8 x 76.4 x 8.4mm OS: Android 9.0 Screen size: 6.7 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 855 RAM: 6GB/8GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 4500mAh Rear camera: 48MP f/2.0 + 8MP f/2.2 + 5MP f/2.2 Front camera: 32MP f/2.0 Reasons to buy + Comes with 5G + Smart, powerful phone Check Walmart

The Samsung A90 5G is the cheapest way to get 5G connectivity on a Samsung phone, and one of the cheapest ways to get 5G connectivity full stop... sure, it makes some compromises to get to a lower price point (no waterproofing, no wireless charging), but you might well consider the trade-offs to be worth it.

It's not exactly a budget phone either, but you do get that 5G and a top-of-the-range Snapdragon 855 processor here for your money. The 6.7-inch screen looks the part too, and the triple-lens camera on the back is not to be sneezed at either. One of the best mid-range Samsung phones.

Samsung Galaxy A80 (Image credit: Samsung)

11. Samsung Galaxy A80 Good phones don't have to break the bank Specifications Weight: 220g Dimensions: 165.2 x 76.5 x 9.3mm OS: Android 9 Screen size: 6.7 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 730 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 3700mAh Rear camera: 48MP f/2.0 + 8MP f/2.2 + TOF camera Front camera: 48MP f/2.0 + 8MP f/2.2 + TOF camera Reasons to buy + Generous 6.7-inch display + Plenty of phone for your money $429.50 View at Amazon

Samsung's mid-range phones continue to get better and better, with the Galaxy A80 a case in point – you get some very decent specs, a decent camera, and all for significantly less than you would have to shell out for something like the Galaxy S10 or the Galaxy Note 10.

The most eye-catching feature on the Galaxy A80 is the rotating camera: you slide up the back of the phone, and the rear camera spins around to become the front-facing one. It's a neat party trick if nothing else, and means your selfies are going to look as good as your other snaps.

The Samsung Galaxy A5 (Image credit: Samsung)

12. Samsung Galaxy A50 Budget class from Samsung Specifications Weight: 166g Dimensions: 158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7 mm OS: Android 9.0 Screen size: 6.4 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels CPU: Exynos 9610 RAM: 4GB/6GB Storage: 64GB/128GB Battery: 4000mAh Rear camera: 25MP f/1.7 + 8MP f/2.2 + 5MP f/2.2 Front camera: 25MP f/2.0 Reasons to buy + Perfect for everyday phone use + Simple but stylish design $269.48 View at Walmart

If you're shopping down at the budget end of the market and are still interested in a smartphone, then we reckon the Galaxy A50 is one of the best options you can go for right now: shop around, and you should be able to pick this phone up for not very much at all (see the link above for the best deals currently on the web).

Of course you can't expect flagship-level specs at these lower price points, but the phone won't let you down in the performance, camera or battery departments, and it's also a really nicely designed phone – that 6.4-inch screen is one of the standouts, for example.