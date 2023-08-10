Best foldable phones 2023: the top folding phones to buy and why

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Recently the best foldable phones have gone from being unreliable and expensive to dependable and more affordable (well, in some cases anyway). The technology has quickly improved thanks to research and development efforts and now a lot more people can actually consider buying a folding handset as a viable alternative to the typical best phones of today.

You'll find a couple of different form factors to choose between: book-like ones that open up to reveal a bigger tablet-sized screen; and clamshell-like ones, which typically house an at-a-glance cover display, but then can be flipped open (hence 'flip phones') to form a more regular-sized screen in a more traditional phone-shaped design. They're very different propositions, both of which we'll get into in this guide.

If you're in the market for one of the best folding phones in the world in 2023 then you've come to the right place. Here are the handsets genuinely worth considering, as tested and rated, so you can find the best foldable phone for you – and across a wide range of budgets from genuinely affordable to top-tier luxury!

Mike Lowe T3.com Tech Editor I've been testing folding phones since their inception and there's not a single one in this best-of list that I've not handled. Most I've lived with for some time as my own and reviewed in full, so I've got the inside line on what's good, what's not, and which you would (or, indeed, wouldn't) want to buy.

The Quick List

From the best for most people, to the best budget option, and the best premium pick, here's a quick rundown of the top six folding phones 2023, followed by more in-depth analysis of a fuller list for those who want a deep-dive with additional context on a per-device basis.

The best folding phones we recommend in 2023

Best overall

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 The flip phone with the best design of them all Our expert review: Specifications Displays: Front: 3.4in Super AMOLED, 60Hz, 720 x 748 / Internal: 6.7in Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, 1080 x 2640 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM & Storage: 8GB only / 256GB/512GB Battery: 3700mAh, 25W wired charging Today's Best Deals View at Samsung Reasons to buy + Better design and build than the competition + New 3.4-inch cover display larger than Z Flip 4 + Similar pricing to conventional flagship phones Reasons to avoid - Cover display isn't the most functional - Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has larger cover display - Pricier than its Z Fold 3 & Z Fold 4 predecessors

Buy it if ✅ You want the best flip phone design: the build quality is a step beyond any other clamshell foldable out there; you can just feel it in use over the Motorola or Oppo competition ✅ A big cover display is a must: unlike the previous Z Flip 4's 1.9in display, the Z Flip 5 ups this to 3.4in – which fundamentally changes how you'll use the device for at-a-glance notifications and interactions. ✅ A larger foldable is too much for you: sure, the Z Fold (not Flip) 5 looks nice, but it's approaching twice the price of this and it's way, way larger – which won't suit all pockets and purses!

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to do more up front: the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra's cover display has more app availability and interactivity than this Samsung, meaning greater versatility. ❌ You don't need a large cover display: sure, a 3.4in screen is nice, but if smaller serves your at-a-glance purposes then save a load of cash and get the Z Flip 3 or 4! ❌ You're big into photography: the cameras here are functional, sure, but they're a long way from the best-of-best that you'll find in the best flagship phones (the ones that don't fold, typically speaking).

The bottom line 🔎 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the best all-round flip phone thanks to a great build, larger cover display than its predecessor, great software, and a battery life that lasts surprisingly well considering the size. It's pricier than its Z Flip 3 & 4 predecessors, but that new cover display makes it worth it. ★★★★

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 certainly has plenty of competition from the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Oppo Find N2 Flip elsewhere in this guide, but both of those are slightly different propositions.

Where the Z Flip 5 earns its stripes is in the overall build quality, which is better than those two main competitors, plus Samsung has significantly upped the cover display size (from 1.9in to 3.4in) compared to its Z Flip 4 predecessor.

Design: As noted in our review (full link below) there's a much better feel to the Z Flip 5's hinge mechanism than any other flip phone. That might sound minor, but in a device you'll be flipping open and closed dozens of times a day (and it's kinda satisfying) it's a major part of this design. Add lots of somber yet attractive colour options and this Samsung looks the part too.

Displays: The 3.4in cover display on the exterior is far larger than the 1.9in one in its Z Flip 4 predecessor, which is far better for at-a-glance use for notifications and interactivity. It's responsive to use, although Samsung is less open with app access than Motorola is, so there's not quite as much you can do in terms of functionality (yet anyway). The 6.7in internal display is great, although like any folding phone suffers from reflections and that central 'crease'.

Performance: With a top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor at its heart, which is tuned for Samsung devices (i.e. it's overclocked) the performance here is second to none, and whether you're using the cover display or flipping open so apps continue on the larger interior one, everything runs super smooth.

Battery: With a small battery (3,700mAh, so around 1,300mAh less than many flagships) don't expect the best longevity ever – our review quotes around 80% used in 14 hours – but as you'll be using the smaller cover display more, this small cell holds up well. Charging, at 25W, isn't the fastest ever, but it's speedy enough to provide 50% battery in 30 minutes.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review

Best premium

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The best book-like foldable phone for the best price Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Displays: Front: 6.2in Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, 904 x 2316 / Internal: 7.6in Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz, 1812 x 2176 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM & Storage: 12GB only / 256GB/512GB/1TB Battery: 4400mAh, 25W wired charging Today's Best Deals View at Samsung Reasons to buy + Cheaper than very similar Z Fold 5 update + Interior display unfolds flat, unlike some competitors + Can use S Pen stylus input too Reasons to avoid - The newer Z Fold 5 has brighter screens - Skinny front display won't suit all, Google Pixel Fold is wider

Buy it if ✅ You value balanced price-to-features: Yes there's a newer foldable in town, the Z Fold 5, but buying this older model will save you a bunch of cash without compromising on design or, to a large extent, features either. ✅ You're ready for the best software: Samsung wins when it comes to software, especially with multiple app openings, where even the Google Pixel Fold can't keep up with this versatility. ✅ You might want S Pen stylus input: The Z Fold is also the only foldable series that can use stylus input – which doesn't come in the box, granted, but you can buy separately if you think that'll aid your productivity.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the very brightest screens: The newer Z Fold 5 largely looks the same, but its screens are even brighter – which makes it even better for outdoor use. ❌ A skinny front screen will irk you: Samsung's foldable approach is to utilise a skinnier front display, which feels narrow and tall – many will find a traditional flagship more effective, or the Google Pixel Fold's wider front display option, for example. ❌ You want the best cameras: Samsung's snappers are decent for a foldable phone, sure, but they're not to Galaxy S23 Ultra levels of versatility or capability. This is one area where the Google Pixel Fold wins.

The bottom line 🔎 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 isn't the newest foldable in Samsung's line-up, but it is still the best book-style foldable for most people on account of its well-balanced features-to-price proposition. Not all will love the skinny front display, but with software that's ahead of its competition, it's a superb option. ★★★★

If it's a book-like foldable that you're after then here's the best option for most people right now. No, it's not the newest, as that falls to the Z Fold 5, but the Z Fold 4 becomes the best price-to-features proposition as a result of that.

Design: You're not going to confuse the Z Fold 4 with a Samsung Galaxy S 23 Ultra, as it's a two-panel device that folds up nicely – and, importantly, with a hinge mechanism that just feels great in use. There are plenty of fun colour options to add some pizzazz to proceedings too.

Displays: The key sell of the Z Fold 4 is its dual displays: the front one is tall and narrow, which may mean you're more often inclined to open up and use the massive 7.6-inch one inside. That's a logical proposition for a foldable phone, though, otherwise you'd just rarely open it up. That said, if a wider panel would suit you better, then the Google Pixel Fold is the most logical competitor – although at an increased price.

Performance: Featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor under the hood, there's marginal gains in buying a newer foldable with the 8 Gen 2 chip inside, but so marginal that you won't really know the difference. Besides, the Z Fold 4 features a whopping 12GB RAM and can multi-task apps like a daemon – with Samsung's software being truly standout in this regard in bettering its competition.

Battery: As said in our review, while sceptical about a 4400mAh battery being substantial enough for a device such as this, it holds out just fine – delivering close to 20 hours of use per charge. That's a solid innings from a great device.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review

Best affordable

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 The best-priced flip phone available right now Our expert review: Specifications Displays: Front: 1.9in Super AMOLED, 60Hz, 260 x 512 / Internal: 6.7in Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, 1080 x 2640 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G RAM & Storage: 8GB only / 128GB/256GB Battery : 3300mAh, 15W wireless Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Far cheaper than Z Fold 4 or 5 right now + Same 6.7in internal screen as newer models Reasons to avoid - The cover display is small - Smaller battery capacity than newer models

Buy it if ✅ You like money: The Z Flip 3 is so, so much cheaper than its Z Flip 4 or 5 follow-ups that, while it's a different device altogether, it's superb value for money. ✅ You're fine with a small cover display: Okay, so the 1.9-inch cover display is among the smallest out there right now, but it's still very useful for at-a-glance notifications – which is one of the main reasons to buy this device. ✅ You're curious about flip phones: Not bought a flip phone before but thinking about taking the plunge? This price proposition will give you that experience for less.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a larger cover display: As the Z Flip 5 ups the cover display to a far bigger 3.4in, the small 1.9in offering here may feel insubstantial for your wants. ❌ You're a power user: With lower battery capacity than the Z Flip 4 or 5 models, don't expect this flip phone to last the longest per innings (unless you're very much a cover display user who's looking to use your phone less anyway). ❌ Cameras are a key feature for you: Like with most flip phones, the camera arrangement here isn't as stellar as you'll find in a Galaxy S series. Still perfectly acceptable, but not revelatory.

The bottom line 🔎 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is where it's at if you want the best yet cheapest flip phone on the market. Sure, that'll mean you've got to cope with a small cover display as a result, but for at-a-glance notifications that still works just fine – and might actually be your preference. ★★★★

Everyone's got to start somewhere and, for many people, the idea of a flip phone is hugely appealing – but the price point might feel like too much of a hurdle. That's where the Z Flip 3, the now two-generations older flip phone from Samsung, fills a perfect gap. If you've been curious about trying out such a device, this is your perfect inroad – and for less money.

Design: Visually speaking the Z Flip 3 looks a lot like the newer Z Flip 4 and 5 models, except it has a smaller cover display on the front. In terms of a clamshell and highly pocketable product, however, there's no drama here – this is an ideal choice for pockets and purses, and you'll protect that internal screen from scratches as a result too.

Displays: Inside the Z Flip 3 features a 6.7in display that's largely of flagship level, albeit with reflective qualities and that 'crease' where the fold is – something that's an issue for every folding phone right now. If that doesn't faze you, however, then the Z Flip 3 is a viable alternative to many current flagships. The cover display is far smaller, at 1.9in, but a large part of the reason for its existence is so you can not use your phone – simply glance at notifications, a bit like a smartwatch would notify, and go from there as applicable.

Performance: Just because it's a couple of years old doesn't mean a great deal in terms of capability either – which is testament to just how far Qualcomm's chipsets have come, given their slowly slowly upgrades year on year. The Snapdragon 888 chip here does get a little hot, however, as noted in our review, but it can slice through larger apps and games no problem.

Battery: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a 3300mAh battery inside, which is a lot smaller than most smartphones these days – but it actually lasts okay, at over 14 hours per charge. That is a consideration if you're a power user though: the Z Flip 4 and 5 have larger battery capacities and greater longevity per charge, but will also cost you a little more cash too.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review

Best cover display

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

4. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra / Razr+ The best flip phone if you want the biggest cover display Our expert review: Specifications Displays: Front: 3.6in AMOLED, 144Hz, 1056 x 1066 / Internal: 6.9in AMOLED, 165Hz, 1080 x 2640 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM & Storage: 8GB/12GB / 256GB/512GB Battery: 3800mAh, 30W wired charge Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + You want the biggest cover display on a flip phone (at 3.6in) + You want no restrictions on that cover display's app use-cases (unlike Samsung) Reasons to avoid - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is better built - Battery life isn't great for power users - Throttles power, can run too hot

Buy it if ✅ You want the biggest cover display: The hands-down biggest reason to buy the Motorola is that its cover display is bigger and better than any other flip phone out there right now. ✅ And the most functionality: Unlike Samsung, too, Motorola's software allows full access to apps, so you can do a lot more with that cover display as you please. ✅ You like a splash of colour: In addition to the black finish, there's also an exclusive Viva Magenta option, as part of a Pantone exclusive deal, which gives Motorola a visual edge.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You've not looked at Samsung: The Z Flip 5 looks better by design, with a hinge mechanism that just feels better than this Motorola's version. ❌ You're budget limited: At over the four-figure mark, this isn't a cheap flip phone, typically on par with its Samsung competition. ❌ You like extended gaming sessions: Play too long and throttling becomes evident, so power users won't get as much from this flip phone as some other options.

The bottom line 🔎 The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is the flip phone to buy if you want the biggest and most functional cover display out there. It's not as well built as Samsung, however, and the power distribution means it can run too hot, making it less than ideal for power users. ★★★★

If Samsung doesn't catch your eye then Motorola makes the flip phone with the current largest cover display, which is the major appeal of the Razr 40 Ultra – otherwise known as the Razr+ for those readers in the USA. It's not only the biggest display, however, it's got a more advanced specification and is much more user-centric than the competition thanks to the addition of apps.

Design: Motorola's Razr line is a classic, right? The originator from back in the day, the company was the first to really kick things up a notch when the new-gen Razr re-launched in 2020. It's come on in leaps and bounds since, too, with a design that's now more modernised, a little similar to the Samsung Z Flip line in some ways, and is a dainty little clamshell product.

Displays: Where this Razr goes beyond its competition is in the screens department: the exterior, at 3.6in, is larger than any other on the market in this design format; the interior screen, meanwhile, at 6.9in, is also large. Not only that, with high refresh rates, these are advanced panels. Sure, there's still the 'issues' with reflections and the 'crease' in the middle of the unfolded display, but that's part and parcel of living with a folding phone.

Performance: With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 under the hood, the Razr has plenty of power to draw upon. And indeed it does – sometimes to its detriment as it can get a bit too hot. In order to avoid this, Motorola also clearly throttles sustained use, so if you like a long gaming session rather than a casualdabble then this probably isn't the flip phone for you.

Battery: As quoted in T3's Moto Razr 40 Ultra review, the battery life from the 3800mAh battery on board – which really isn't all that much by today's standards – held for a surprisingly long time per charge. After 14-15 hours of use it'll be in the 15-20% area, but that's without making any concessions to typical use. So this battery can last well for both these large displays.

Read more: Motorola Razr 40 Ultra review

Best large display

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

5. Google Pixel Fold The best foldable phone with a wider front display Our expert review: Specifications Displays: Front: 5.8in OLED, 120Hz, 1080 x 2092 / Internal: 7.6in AMOLED, 120Hz, 1840 x 2208 Processor: Google Tensor G2 RAM & Storage: 12GB only / 256GB/512GB Battery: 4821mAh, 21W wired charging Today's Best Deals View at Case-Mate Reasons to buy + Wider front screen than Z Fold competitor + Among the best cameras in a foldable + Expectation of great Android support Reasons to avoid - Software isn't (yet) great for multi-tasking - Internal display doesn't fold fully flat - It's very expensive

Buy it if ✅ You want a big front display: The critical reason to buy the Pixel Fold over any other is because its front display is wider than others, giving it a more traditional flagship phone width and usability. ✅ Cameras are high up your list: Unlike almost all the competition, too, Google's cameras are a grade above. Not quite to Google Pixel 7 Pro levels, but knocking on the door of that greatness – and there's a true optical zoom here too. ✅ Entrust in Android: Something to look forward to in the future is the Android 14 software release, which ought to make the Pixel Fold even more functional and further improved. The only way is up.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a flat internal display: The internal panel doesn't fold truly flat, which emphasises the central crease and raises questions of durability over time too... ❌ You haven't seen the Samsung: Do take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, as it's the same price, has brighter screens, better software for multi-tasking, and a screen that folds flat too. ❌ You love your bank balance: Yes, it's a folding phone, so inevitably it's going to be pricey. But as a first-gen release there's no older model to look at to save cash – unless you consider the Z Fold instead.

The bottom line 🔎 The Google Pixel Fold is the first folding phone from Google, bringing some great points of difference, such as that wider front screen, but it does feel like a first go as the software doesn't take ample advantage of the foldable format just yet. ★★★

The first Google folding phone may split opinion: yes, it's got the largest front display, so it's more like a traditional flagship in that way; but having a larger front display largely negates the need to unfold it – and when you do that internal display doesn't fold flat (whereas the Samsung Z Fold's panel does). This being Google, of course, expect stellar software updates to come down the pipeline, so theoretically this device will only become more accomplished over time.

Design: The Fold doesn't quite mirror Google's Pixel line from the front or inside, as its screen bezels are rather large overall, but on the rear there's that classic 'camera bar' design that has a point of distinction – making it very recognisably 'Google'. It's a large and heavy folding phone, inevitably, but is still comfortable to use.

Displays: The reason most people will look to the Pixel Fold as being the book-like foldable of choice is down to the displays arrangement – the front panel, at 5.8in, is wider and less tall than the competition, but this makes it feel more like using a 'normal' phone much of the time. That may often mean you don't open to use the 7.6in internal panel, though, but when you do and it's on point with some great content things do look pretty amazing – except in the case of lots of ambient light, as the panel doesn't fold flat and light catches that crease (as is the case in all foldables, though).

Performance: Unlike the Qualcomm norm, Google does things its own way, employing the Tensor G2 processor to power the Fold along. Generally it does a grand job too, although in our review we found some stutters and app crashes which surprised – especially from Google, the inventor of Android. The software should improve over time, though, and here's hoping – as right now Samsung is much better at multi-tasking handling, and also offers S Pen stylus support for which this Google doesn't deliver an equivalent.

Battery: The 4820mAh cell in the Pixel Fold sounds substantial enough, and often lasts well, but as said in T3's review of the handset, it's often below par because things run too hot too often, resulting in diminished battery life. Expect to reach for the charger before the day is out if you're a power user, but more idle use will see you through a 14 hour day easy.

Read more: Google Pixel Fold review

Best top-tier

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 If money is no object, this is the best foldable right now Our expert review: Specifications Displays: Front: 6.2in Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, 904 x 2316 / Internal: 7.6in Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz, 1812 x 2176 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM & Storage: 12GB only / 256GB/512GB/1TB Battery: 4400mAh, 25W wired charging Today's Best Deals View at Samsung Reasons to buy + Brighter screens than Google Pixel Fold + The most premium Google Play-capable foldable available right now + Can use S Pen stylus input too Reasons to avoid - Very similar to cheaper Z Fold 4 - Not everyone will enjoy using a front display that's so skinny - Cameras are bettered elsewhere

Buy it if ✅ You want the brightest screens: A subtle yet important detail about the Z Fold 5 is that its screens are brighter than the competition, Google Pixel Fold and Z Fold 4 included. ✅ You're ready for the best software: Samsung wins when it comes to software, especially with multiple app openings, where even the Google Pixel Fold can't keep up with this versatility. ✅ You might want S Pen stylus input: The Z Fold is also the only foldable series that can use stylus input – which doesn't come in the box, granted, but you can buy separately if you think that'll aid your productivity.

Don't buy it if: ❌ A skinny front screen will irk you: Samsung's foldable approach is to utilise a skinnier front display, which feels narrow and tall – many will find a traditional flagship more effective, or the Google Pixel Fold's wider front display option, for example. ❌ You want the best cameras: Samsung's snappers are decent for a foldable phone, sure, but they're not to Galaxy S23 Ultra levels of versatility or capability. This is one area where the Google Pixel Fold wins. ❌ You want to save cash: Having the shiniest, nicest and brightest-screen foldable on the market is nice... but then so is saving money. The Z Fold 4 is more-or-less the same, but at a cut of the price.

The bottom line 🔎 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the one to buy if money is no object and you want the best-of-best foldable with the best-in-class screen brightness and software that outsmarts all of its competitors. It's also very pricey, though, so the previous model may suffice and save you a chunk of change in the process. ★★★★

If you want the latest and greatest foldable then Samung's Z Fold 5 is a minor update over the Z Fold 4 that brings brighter screens, more power, and some subtle tweaks. It's also the pricier proposition, therefore, but for what's the top-tier foldable on the market right now that's no surprise.

Design: You're not going to confuse the Z Fold 5 with a Samsung Galaxy S 23 Ultra, as it's a two-panel device that folds up nicely – and, importantly, with a hinge mechanism that just feels great in use. There are plenty of fun colour options to add some extra fun to proceedings too.

Displays: A key sell of the Z Fold 5 is its dual displays, of course. The front one is tall and narrow, which may mean you're more often inclined to open up and use the massive 7.6-inch one inside. That's a logical proposition for a foldable phone, though, otherwise you'd just rarely open it up. The Z Fold 4 has the same displays in terms of scale, except they're not quite as searingly bright.

Performance: Featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood, this Samsung is right up to the minute with the latest hardware. Add a whopping 12GB RAM and you'll be multi-tasking with different apps like a daemon – as Samsung's software is truly standout in this regard, bettering its competition. You can even use an S Pen stylus (sold separately) to be extra productive or creative.

Battery: As said in our review, while sceptical about a 4400mAh battery being substantial enough for a device such as this, it holds out just fine – delivering close to 20 hours of use per charge. That's a solid innings from a great device, and reflective of what you'll find in the older Z Fold 4 too.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review

Best if priced right

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 A flip phone to buy if the price is right Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Displays: Front: 1.9in Super AMOLED, 60Hz, 260 x 512 / Internal: 6.7in Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, 1080 x 2640 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM & Storage: 8GB only / 128GB/256GB/512GB Battery: 3700mAh, 25W wired charging Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + More battery than Z Flip 3 + Cheaper than Z Flip 5 Reasons to avoid - Small cover display (1.9in) - Very similar to Z Flip 3

Buy it if ✅ You like money: The Z Flip 4 is cheaper than its larger-display Z Flip 5 sibling, which is a key reason to consider this older model. ✅ You're fine with a small cover display: However, and just like the earlier Z Flip 3, the 1.9-inch cover display is among the smallest out there, but it's still very useful for at-a-glance notifications – and one of the main reasons to buy this device. ✅ More battery than Z Flip 3: This model's predecessor didn't have the best battery life, but the cell's capacity inside the Z Flip 4 has been expanded for greater longevity.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a large cover display: As the Z Flip 5 ups the cover display to a far bigger 3.4in, the small 1.9in offering here may feel insubstantial for your needs. ❌ Cameras are a key feature for you: Like with most flip phones, the camera arrangement here isn't as stellar as you'll find in a Galaxy S series. Still perfectly acceptable, but not revelatory. ❌ You can buy the Z Flip 3 instead: It's kind of a no-brainer, that with so much similarity to its predecessor, if the Z Flip 4 costs a lot more then consider buying the older model instead.

The bottom line 🔎 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a great option if the price is right. It's got better battery than its predecessor, but a much smaller cover display than its successor, the Z Flip 5. Buying this one is all about balance of your budget. ★★★★

Hang on, why's the Z Flip 4 below the even older Z Flip 3 in this best-of guide? Well, the two phones are really quite similar, and as the older model is that much cheaper it's the easier suggestion to buy. If you can find the Z Flip 4 at the right price, however, then its increase in battery life makes it worth paying a little extra for.

Design: Visually speaking the Z Flip 4 looks a lot like the older Z Flip 3, 1.9in small cover display on the front and all. It's a highly pocketable clamshell design that's an ideal choice for pockets and purses.

Displays: Inside the Z Flip 4 features a 6.7in display that's the very same as its predecessor. That's great when expanded, but do note there are reflective qualities and that 'crease' where the fold is – something that's an issue for every folding phone right now. The cover display is much smaller, at just 1.9in, but a large part of the reason for its existence is so you can not use your phone – simply glance at notifications, a bit like a smartwatch would notify you.

Performance: Just because it's a generation old doesn't mean a great deal in terms of capability – which is testament to just how capable Qualcomm's chipsets are. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 platform on board here does a solid job at handling multiple apps and tasks, no problems.

Battery: While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 had a 3300mAh battery inside, the Z Flip 4 ups that the 3700mAh – and the benefit is obvious. Yup, this flip phone is even longer-lasting than its predecessor. As we said in our review: you could stream video non-stop on this device for around 14 hours, so all-day use is no issue at all.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review

Best alternative

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

8. Oppo Find N2 Flip The best flip phone with a portrait cover display Our expert review: Specifications Displays: Front: 3.26in AMOLED, 60Hz, 382 x 720 / Internal: 6.8in AMOLED, 120Hz, 1080 x 2520 Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ RAM & Storage: 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB Battery: 4300mAh, 44W wired Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Large portrait cover display is handy + Greater battery capacity than most flip phones Reasons to avoid - Cover display lacks responsiveness - Tricky to locate and buy

Buy it if ✅ You demand a big battery: Unlike its Samsung competition, the battery in this Oppo has a much higher capacity, making it a longer-lasting alternative. ✅ Large cover display is useful: With a cover display that's not interrupted by the presence of cameras, this rectangular window is useful for notifications and (to some degree) interactions. ✅ Banish the crease (almost): Unfolded and Oppo's main panel has less of a crease than arguably any other flip phone on the market, making it closer to a traditional flagship in this format and negating one of foldables phones' biggest drawbacks.

Don't buy it if: ❌ Cover display lacks responsiveness: However, that cover display just isn't very responsive, so you might find unregistered taps or swipes mean you don't use it as much as you'd intend. ❌ Hinge isn't most robust: Furthermore, while the Oppo hinge is 'zero gap' and looks great, at certain angles the two halves of the device can't stay rigid like you'll find in the Samsung Z Flip – which feels like a weaker proposition (literally). ❌ Samsung has better software: Oppo's software, while it adds fun elements like 'pets' on the cover display, just doesn't feel quite as well versed or fluid as you'll find from Samsung's One UI interface over Android.

The bottom line 🔎 The Oppo Find N2 Flip is a great flip phone alternative because – although it's a little tricky to find and buy right now – it's typically cheaper than its Samsung competition, has a larger battery, and the large portrait cover display looks a treat (but just doesn't function the best). ★★★★

Bored of Samsung already? Don't worry, there are alternatives! Oppo is one of the handful out there, with its Find N2 Flip a really great and different alternative take on the flip phone. Before Motorola came along it had the biggest cover display – and in a different portrait format – and with a typically lower-than-flagship price this alternative option is the kind of product the foldables market needs.

Design: The designs of flip phones tend to look similar, and there's little denying that the Oppo and the Samsung and the Motorola all have overlaps in the way they appear. The Oppo, however, has a portrait orientation cover display, giving it distinction from the others.

Displays: That cover display is a 3.26in size, making it like a mini screen on the exterior of the device that's not bothered by any camera related interference in terms of design and position. It's handy for at-a-glance notifications and it could have been even handier for interactions – but this screen just isn't responsive enough, which is the device's biggest shortcoming. Inside, however, the 6.8in internal screen is glorious, with the neatest 'crease' of any flip phone out there.

Performance: No Qualcomm to be found here, with Oppo going down the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ route – a chipset that's equally as powerful (and in some areas more powerful) than its Snapdragon competition. This is a highly capable phone as a result, and despite one or two skips here and there, the overall performance picture is smooth and capable.

Battery: The bigger cell on board the Oppo means additional battery life, with an extra hour or two per charge based on our review testing. That means you'll be getting 16 hours rather than 14 hours of, say, the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Plenty enough for a day of work and play.

Read more: Oppo Find N2 Flip review

Best cheaper foldable